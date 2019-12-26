Guangzhou Metro Line 21 goes into full operation, served by 273 escalators and elevators from Hitachi Elevator

GUANGZHOU, China, Dec. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Guangzhou Metro Line 21 was fully put into operation on December 20, vastly shortening the trip to the city's business center for the residents of Zengcheng and Zhenlong districts.

When travelling from the western terminus at Tianhe Yuancun Station towards the eastern one at Zengcheng Square Station, the 61.5 km, Line 21 with 21-station passes through the Tianhe, Huangpu and Zengcheng districts. Trains started running on the 26.2-km, 9 station section from Zengcheng Square to Zhenlong West at the end of 2018. The 35.2-km, 12-station portion from Yuancun to Zhenlong West formally went into operation on December 20.

Hitachi Elevator provides Guangzhou Metro Line 21 with 273 vertical conveyances, including 225 escalators and 48 elevators.

Including the new lines, Guangzhou Metro's network spans some 500 km. Hitachi Elevator has supplied more than 1,800 elevators and escalators products for the system. The elevator maker provides maintenance services to the authority's 177 stations, with a team of more than 200 workers keeping the escalators and elevators along the various line running at all times.

Just last month, Hitachi Elevator, as part of a consortium, won Guangzhou Metro's bid for the procurement, installation, operation and maintenance of the escalators and elevators for a series of new metro lines added this year to the plan to expand the network. The elevator maker will provide 1,662 escalators and elevators to the authority, continuing to facilitate the system's rail and transportation services in the future.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20191223/2678505-1-a

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20191223/2678505-1-b

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20191223/2678505-1-c

SOURCE Hitachi Elevator (China) Co., Ltd.