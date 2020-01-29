Guaranteed Rate Launches Lifestyle Blog with Ty Pennington

CHICAGO, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Guaranteed Rate Companies , one of the largest retail mortgage lenders in the United States, announces the launch of GRate Life , a free lifestyle blog dedicated to providing informative and engaging content to better connect with clients, real estate agents and their communities.

GRate Life will publish lifestyle articles weekly on a full-service website, including "Ty's Tips," a section from Ty Pennington offering home improvement information and advice. Other content includes recipes, health, travel and finance.

"We are always looking for ways to engage real estate agents and their clients," said Guaranteed Rate Founder and CEO Victor Ciardelli. "This initiative allows us to deliver compelling and timely content to communities throughout the country."

GRate Life is an evolution of Guaranteed Rate's commitment to content marketing and providing additional value to customers.

Guaranteed Rate Director of Content Marketing Chrystal Caruthers said, "I can't think of any other mortgage lender delivering this kind of original content to their communities on a regular and consistent basis."

For a free subscription, please visit: gratelife.rate.com

About the Guaranteed Rate Companies

The Guaranteed Rate Companies, which includes Guaranteed Rate Inc., and Guaranteed Rate Affinity, LLC, has over 5,000 employees in a total of 700 offices across the U.S and funded $37 billion in 2019. Headquartered in Chicago, Guaranteed Rate Inc. is one of the largest retail mortgage lenders in the United States. Founded in 2000 and licensed in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., it has helped homeowners nationwide with home purchase loans and refinances. The company has established itself as an industry leader by introducing innovative technology, offering low rates and delivering unparalleled customer service. 2017 marked the launch of Guaranteed Rate Affinity, LLC, a mortgage origination joint venture between Guaranteed Rate, Inc. and Realogy Holdings Corp., a global leader in residential real estate franchising and brokerage. Collectively, the companies have earned honors and awards including: "Top Lender for Online Service" for 2018 by U.S. News & World Report; No. 3 ranking in Scotsman Guide's Top Retail Mortgage Lenders 2018; Chicago Tribune's Top Workplaces list for seven consecutive years; and Best Online Lender and Best Lender for FHA Streamline Refinance by NerdWallet in 2019. Visit rate.com for more information.

