|
08.08.2024 16:19:20
Guardant Health Q2 Losses Rise Amid Revenue Growth
Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH), a leading precision oncology company, recently released its earnings report for the second quarter, ending on June 30, 2024. The most notable news was the substantial revenue growth and a widened net loss. Revenue for Q2 2024 hit $177.2 million, a significant increase from $137.2 million in the same quarter last year, reflecting a 29% growth. Despite this, the company reported a net loss of $102.6 million, up from $72.8 million a year ago, driven by unrealized losses in equity investments. The overall assessment for the quarter is mixed, with impressive revenue growth overshadowed by increasing losses and slight decreases in gross margins.Guardant Health is a precision oncology company known for developing blood-based tests for early cancer detection and treatment. It focuses on non-invasive cancer diagnostics. The company's key products include Guardant360, a liquid biopsy test for tumor mutation profiling, and the recently approved Shield for colorectal cancer screening. The primary business focus has been on increasing test volumes, achieving regulatory approvals, and expanding its product portfolio. Success is largely driven by regulatory clearances, innovations in product offerings, and strategic alliances with biopharmaceutical companies.During the second quarter, Guardant Health achieved several milestones. The most notable was the FDA approval for Shield as a primary screening option for colorectal cancer and its subsequent U.S. commercial launch covering 45 million Medicare-eligible individuals. This approval significantly expands the company’s market reach and revenue potential.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Q2 Holdings Incmehr Nachrichten
|
31.07.24
|Ausblick: Q2 verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
25.07.24
|Unilever’s Q2 operating margins improve despite disappointing sales growth (Financial Times)
|
23.07.24
|LVMH leads sell-off in global luxury shares as downturn fears deepen (Financial Times)
|
30.04.24
|Ausblick: Q2 präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
20.02.24
|Ausblick: Q2 gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Q2 Holdings Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Guardant Health Inc Registered Shs
|27,63
|-7,16%
|Q2 Holdings Inc
|62,50
|5,04%
|RISE Inc.
|16,00
|-5,88%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerRuhiger Start ins Wochenende: US-Börsenleicht letztlich im Plus -- ATX & DAX beenden Woche etwas fester -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich am Freitag in Grün. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich vor dem Wochenende etwas höher. Die asiatischen Märkte tendierten am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.