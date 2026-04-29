Yum China Holdings Aktie

Yum China Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2ARTP / ISIN: US98850P1093

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29.04.2026 17:11:04

GuardCap Dumps Nearly Half Its Yum China (YUMC) Position

An SEC filing dated April 28, 2026, showed GuardCap Asset Management Ltd sold 3,593,257 shares of Yum China during the first quarter. The estimated transaction value was $186.04 million based on the average closing price for the quarter. The value of the stake at quarter-end declined by $167.44 million, a figure that includes both trading activity and market price movements.Yum China leverages a multi-brand portfolio to capture diverse consumer preferences and dining occasions across China’s restaurant market.I wouldn’t look at Guardcap’s sale of its Yum China stake as a sign the firm isn’t confident about the investment. In the first quarter, the firm reduced its 11 largest holdings by 44% or more. The portfolio finished the first quarter with 27 holdings, the same as at the end of 2025. The overall size of the portfolio, though, shrank from $3.7 billion to $1.7 billion.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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