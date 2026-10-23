Guardian and Mannings launch Clera Cera, a dermatologist skincare range made for Asian skin



EQS Newswire / 23/10/2026 / 05:00 CET/CEST

Clera Cera is a new science-led dermatological skincare brand, with nine products for everyday use.

Co-developed with Singapore's National Skin Centre, a member of NHG Health, with ingredients that fortify the Asian skin's natural barrier and lightweight textures suited to Asia's heat, humidity and pollution.

Its Skin Barrier Resilience System combines Derma-Clera™, powered by Cynanchum Atratum (Bai Wei) extract, with five skin-identical ceramides to Replenish, Repair and Relieve Asian skin.

Clera Cera was shaped by listening sessions and usage tests from more than 18,000 consumers across five Asian markets

HONG KONG SAR –





Heat, humidity and pollution can take a toll on Asian skin, and everyday habits such as frequent cleansing and use of harsh products strain the skin barrier. Research1 also suggests that Asian skin has a thinner outer layer, which makes the barrier more vulnerable to irritants. With about one in three people in Asia reported to have sensitive skin2, the need for skincare designed for these realities is growing.



The launch of Clera Cera comes amid growing consumer demand across Asia for skincare that soothes sensitive skin, supports daily preventive care and is both science-backed and accessible. Clera Cera's mission is simple: to make effective, dermatologist-developed skincare designed for Asian skin part of everyone's daily routine.



"Clera Cera marks a new chapter for Guardian and Mannings. We are going beyond selling health and wellness products to creating them, with the clinical expertise of NHG Health's National Skin Centre behind us. It takes dermatology beyond clinical walls to a shelf where customers already shop, at a price that fits an everyday routine. This is the one of the many ways we continue to democratise wellness and it's what being our customers' Trusted Wellness Advisor means," said Curtis Liu, Chief Executive Officer, Health and Beauty, DFI Retail Group.



Clera Cera is the first initiative focused on dermatological skin care under the



"One of NHG Health's mission is to enhance the health of the population we serve. Partnerships like this allow us to translate clinical knowledge and research into everyday health. What makes this collaboration with DFI Retail Group meaningful is that we are able to bring evidence-based care to people where they are, beyond the hospital and clinic. Skin health is only the starting point. The wider opportunity is in areas such as elderly nutrition and home care, which will be explored for our ageing population," said Professor Benjamin Seet, Group Chairman Medical Board (Research), NHG Health.



A Science-led Skin Barrier Resilience System to Replenish, Repair and Relieve Asian Skin



Clera Cera was co-developed with a leading dermatology team at Singapore's National Skin Centre, a member of NHG Health. Associate Professor Tey Hong Liang, who led the formulation of it with Ms. Winnie Choo, Principal Pharmacist, is ranked among the world's top 2% of scientists by Stanford University and Elsevier. The team's work spans more than 55 healthcare-related national and international awards, grants and fellowships for advancing skin health.



The core essence of Clera Cera's formulation is a Skin Barrier Resilience System that combines two key components:

Derma-Clera™, powered by Cynanchum Atratum ( Bai Wei) botanical extract, that helps soothe the skin;

Bai Wei) botanical extract, that helps soothe the skin; Five skin-identical ceramides that help replenish essential lipids within the skin barrier, supporting hydration, repair and strength.

Working like building blocks, they help reinforce the Asian skin's natural barrier by supporting healthy barrier in three ways:

Replenish: Restores skin hydration, with moisture-attracting ingredients such as saccharide isomerate

Restores skin hydration, with moisture-attracting ingredients such as saccharide isomerate R epair: Strengthens the skin barrier with five skin-identical ceramides

Strengthens the skin barrier with five skin-identical ceramides Relieve: Soothes the skin with Derma-Clera™, powered by a Cynanchum Atratum (Bai Wei) extract.

"Exposure to pollution and a warm, humid climate, together with frequent cleansing and use of harsh products weaken the protective barrier of the Asian skin over time. In our clinics, we often see this in patients with sensitive skin. The barrier depends on natural lipids such as ceramides, and it is best supported by gentle, consistent care, using lightweight formulations that people find comfortable applying every day,"said Associate Professor Tey Hong Liang, Clinical Director of the Centre for MedTech and Innovations, NHG Health, and Senior Consultant Dermatologist, National Skin Centre.



Made for Asian skin with feedback from Asian consumers



Shaped by listening sessions and usage tests from more than 18,000 consumers across Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and Vietnam, Clera Cera overcomes common frustrations such as use of artificial fragrances and having sticky textures. The affordable, clean formula is designed for sensitive skin in humid climates.



The nine-product range spans body, face, targeted serums, and sun care made for Asian skin. Clera Cera is available now in Singapore, exclusively at



Body Care



The lineup features the Gentle Hydrating Cleanser alongside the Skin Relief Moisturising Lotion, both suitable for sensitive, eczema-prone skin and babies from three months old. Both are formulated with the ingredient, saccharide isomerate, which provides 24-hour hydration in the non-soap cleaner and 72-hour hydration in the lotion. In a home user trial involving 104 participants, 89% of panellists agree that the lotion soothes skin in just three minutes.



Face Care



Daily facial care includes the Micellar Water Gentle Makeup Remover, Hydrating Foaming Face Wash, and Barrier Hydrating Aqua Cream. Engineered to prevent clogged pores in humid climates, the line removes waterproof makeup with micellar water while the foaming wash and aqua cream containing the ingredient saccharide isomerate delivers up to 24 hours and 72 hours of skin-balancing moisture respectively.



Target Serums



Intensive treatment is delivered through the B3 TXA Brightening Dark Spot Serum and Retinol Age Defense Serum. These contain active ingredients that target specific skin concerns while supporting the skin barrier.



Suncare



Broad-spectrum protection features two mineral formulas: the Daily Defense Physical Sunscreen Serum SPF 50 PA+++ and the Tone Up Physical Sunscreen Serum SPF 50 PA+++. Powered by Nano Zinc Oxide, both sunscreens reflect UVA/UVB rays and block 95% of blue light, featuring 40-minute water resistance.





[1] Infant Skin Barrier, Structure, and Enzymatic Activity Differ from Those of Adult in an East Asian Cohort. BioMed Research International. 2018. Liu Q, Zhang Y, Danby SG, Cork MJ, Stamatas GN.



[2] Chen W, Dai R, Li L. The prevalence of self-declared sensitive skin: a systematic review and meta-analysis. Journal of the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology. 2020;34(8):1779–1788. DOI: 10.1111/jdv.16166 Meta-analysis comprising 26 studies and 51,783 participants globally, with a pooled Asian prevalence of 31% (95% CI 16–45%).

Hashtag: #cleracera #Guardian #Mannings #dermatologist #skincare

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Clera Cera

Clera Cera is a science-led dermatological skincare brand made for Asian skin. Co-developed with the National Skin Centre, NHG Health, Singapore, the brand combines deep Asian skin expertise with dermatological science to deliver effective yet gentle care for everyday Asian life. Its Skin Barrier Resilience System is designed to support the way Asian skin naturally repairs itself, helping to replenish, repair and relieve for a strong, resilient Asian skin barrier.



News Source: Clera Cera

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 23 October 2026 – Clera Cera, a new science-led dermatological skincare brand made for Asian skin and designed for everyday use, launches today at Guardian and Mannings. Co-developed with an expert team from Singapore's National Skin Centre, a member of NHG Health, Clera Cera brings dermatologist-developed skin barrier care into everyday retail.Heat, humidity and pollution can take a toll on Asian skin, and everyday habits such as frequent cleansing and use of harsh products strain the skin barrier. Researchalso suggests that Asian skin has a thinner outer layer, which makes the barrier more vulnerable to irritants. With about one in three people in Asia reported to have sensitive skin, the need for skincare designed for these realities is growing.The launch of Clera Cera comes amid growing consumer demand across Asia for skincare that soothes sensitive skin, supports daily preventive care and is both science-backed and accessible. Clera Cera's mission is simple: to make effective, dermatologist-developed skincare designed for Asian skin part of everyone's daily routine."Clera Cera marks a new chapter for Guardian and Mannings. We are going beyond selling health and wellness products to creating them, with the clinical expertise of NHG Health's National Skin Centre behind us. It takes dermatology beyond clinical walls to a shelf where customers already shop, at a price that fits an everyday routine. This is the one of the many ways we continue to democratise wellness and it's what being our customers' Trusted Wellness Advisor means," saidClera Cera is the first initiative focused on dermatological skin care under the long-term partnership between DFI Retail Group and NHG Health announced in October 2025 to strengthen preventive care and widen access to everyday health and wellness. It is the first time a public healthcare cluster in Singapore has worked with a retailer to make safe and effective health solutions backed by clinical research even more accessible to the public in Singapore and across Asia."One of NHG Health's mission is to enhance the health of the population we serve. Partnerships like this allow us to translate clinical knowledge and research into everyday health. What makes this collaboration with DFI Retail Group meaningful is that we are able to bring evidence-based care to people where they are, beyond the hospital and clinic. Skin health is only the starting point. The wider opportunity is in areas such as elderly nutrition and home care, which will be explored for our ageing population," saidClera Cera was co-developed with a leading dermatology team at Singapore's National Skin Centre, a member of NHG Health. Associate Professor Tey Hong Liang, who led the formulation of it with Ms. Winnie Choo, Principal Pharmacist, is ranked among the world's top 2% of scientists by Stanford University and Elsevier. The team's work spans more than 55 healthcare-related national and international awards, grants and fellowships for advancing skin health.The core essence of Clera Cera's formulation is a Skin Barrier Resilience System that combines two key components:Working like building blocks, they help reinforce the Asian skin's natural barrier by supporting healthy barrier in three ways:"Exposure to pollution and a warm, humid climate, together with frequent cleansing and use of harsh products weaken the protective barrier of the Asian skin over time. In our clinics, we often see this in patients with sensitive skin. The barrier depends on natural lipids such as ceramides, and it is best supported by gentle, consistent care, using lightweight formulations that people find comfortable applying every day,"saidShaped by listening sessions and usage tests from more than 18,000 consumers across Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and Vietnam, Clera Cera overcomes common frustrations such as use of artificial fragrances and having sticky textures. The affordable, clean formula is designed for sensitive skin in humid climates.The nine-product range spans body, face, targeted serums, and sun care made for Asian skin. Clera Cera is available now in Singapore, exclusively at Guardian Health & Beauty stores and online, and selected NHG Health pharmacies. Rollout in Brunei, Chinese mainland, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Macau and Vietnam will follow, reaching eight markets across Asia, at more than 1,500 Guardian and Mannings stores and online.The lineup features the Gentle Hydrating Cleanser alongside the Skin Relief Moisturising Lotion, both suitable for sensitive, eczema-prone skin and babies from three months old. Both are formulated with the ingredient, saccharide isomerate, which provides 24-hour hydration in the non-soap cleaner and 72-hour hydration in the lotion. In a home user trial involving 104 participants, 89% of panellists agree that the lotion soothes skin in just three minutes.Daily facial care includes the Micellar Water Gentle Makeup Remover, Hydrating Foaming Face Wash, and Barrier Hydrating Aqua Cream. Engineered to prevent clogged pores in humid climates, the line removes waterproof makeup with micellar water while the foaming wash and aqua cream containing the ingredient saccharide isomerate delivers up to 24 hours and 72 hours of skin-balancing moisture respectively.Intensive treatment is delivered through the B3 TXA Brightening Dark Spot Serum and Retinol Age Defense Serum. These contain active ingredients that target specific skin concerns while supporting the skin barrier.Broad-spectrum protection features two mineral formulas: the Daily Defense Physical Sunscreen Serum SPF 50 PA+++ and the Tone Up Physical Sunscreen Serum SPF 50 PA+++. Powered by Nano Zinc Oxide, both sunscreens reflect UVA/UVB rays and block 95% of blue light, featuring 40-minute water resistance.Hashtag: #cleracera #Guardian #Mannings #dermatologist #skincareThe issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.News Source: Clera Cera 23/10/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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