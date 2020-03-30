Guardian Commits $500,000 to Help Americans Coping with the Coronavirus Pandemic

NEW YORK, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America® (Guardian Life) announced today it is committing $500,000 to help Americans impacted by coronavirus. This commitment includes support on a national and local level including:

$250,000 grant to Feeding America® to help address food insecurity across the country, as public schools and businesses close.

"Guardian is built to weather tough times and our purpose is to help others get through them, too," said Deanna Mulligan, CEO, Guardian Life. "Our company and our colleagues are focused on helping those in need, and both the grant to Feeding America and the matching fund we have set up will make a difference in our communities."

About Guardian®

Every day, Guardian provides Americans the security they deserve through our insurance and wealth management products and services. Since our founding in 1860, our long-term view has helped our customers prepare for whatever life brings whether starting a family, planning for the future or taking care of employees. Today, we're a Fortune 250 mutual company and a leading provider of life, disability, dental, and other benefits for individuals, at the workplace and through government sponsored programs. The Guardian community of over 9,000 employees and our network of over 2,500 financial representatives is committed to serving with expertise when, where and how our clients need us. Our commitments rest on a strong financial foundation, which at year-end 2019 included $9.3 billion in capital and $1.7 billion in operating income. For more information, please visit guardianlife.com or follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn , Twitter and YouTube .

