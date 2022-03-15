|
15.03.2022 13:04:00
GUARDIAN EAGLE ADDS NUBEVA'S RANSOMWARE REVERSAL TECHNOLOGY TO TRUSTED SUITE OF DATA RECOVERY SERVICES
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Guardian Eagle has partnered with a leading software developer of B2B solutions to offer a new line of defense in the fight against ransomware. Nubeva Technologies' software captures ransomware encryption keys at the time of an event to implement fast and easy decryption to restore operations without paying ransom
s.
Guardian Eagle has added the Ransomware Reversal technology to their managed operation services as an additional safeguard against cybersecurity threats. When ransomware goes undetected and detonates, this new service enables businesses to reestablish operations quickly, reduce cost of data recovery, and reduce the overall damage without paying a ransom.
"Guardian Eagle has a proven and trusted track record with the companies they serve. What stood out to us most is how driven they are to bring the best technology, value, and service to its customer base," said Steve Perkins, CMO, and Head of Product at Nubeva. "Ransomware is plaguing organizations today. We are excited to be a part of the expansion of Guardian Eagle's data protection offering as they address this threat head-on with their customers and prospects."
With ransomware attacks happening every 14 seconds, there is an urgency to prepare and fortify protections from government agencies, as seen in the Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) Shields Up initiative. Nubeva's technology provides Guardian Eagle customers with another layer of defense that is easy to deploy, simple to manage, and provides quick response capabilities when an event occurs to maximize the organization's resilience to destructive cyber incidents.
"This is a key value for our customers," said Guardian Eagle CEO Chuck Egerter. "Time is money. Downed operations are costly for our local government, manufacturing, insurance, retail, and healthcare industry customers. Halting their day-to-day operations is not an option and often the reason people pay ransoms. We are excited to bring this service to our customers immediately."
About Guardian Eagle
Guardian Eagle is a database protection company headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida since 2003. Protecting customers' data is what they do. For years they have achieved this through, encryption, auditing, disaster recovery planning, and all-around coaching in best practices. For more information, visit https://theguardianeagle.com/ or call 727-535-3592.
About Nubeva Technologies Ltd.
Nubeva develops and licenses B2B software for next-generation cybersecurity solutions with a focus on ransomware. The company's patented and awarding-winning SKI technology enables advanced decryptions solutions including ransomware reversal - the ability to decrypt and quickly recover from ransomware attacks without paying the ransom, and TLS Visibility - the ability to universally decrypt TLS/SSL network traffic enabling deep packet inspection for cybersecurity and application assurance applications. The company licenses its software to end-user enterprises, managed security service providers, incident responders, and cybersecurity and application solution manufacturers.
CONTACT: Bethany Belk
Guardian Eagle (727) 535-3592 bbelk@theguardianeagle.com
or Cindy Dobyns
AboveWater PR (239) 596-9149
cdobyns@abovewater.com
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/guardian-eagle-adds-nubevas-ransomware-reversal-technology-to-trusted-suite-of-data-recovery-services-301502827.html
SOURCE Guardian Eagle
