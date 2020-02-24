Guardicore Earns Multiple Industry Awards at RSA Demonstrating Continued Innovation in Cloud Security

BOSTON and TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Guardicore , a leader in internal data center and cloud security, received multiple awards for innovation in cybersecurity from industry media at the 2020 RSA Conference. Cyber Defense Magazine named Guardicore the Market Leader in Cloud Security. The 16th Annual 2020 Info Security PG's Global Excellence Awards also named Guardicore as the Gold award for the Most Innovative Security Software of the Year and the Bronze award for the Most Innovative Cloud Security. These awards follow Guardicore's recent recognition by CRN® as one of the 100 Coolest Cloud Companies for 2020, acknowledging the executive leadership team and the innovative Guardicore Centra Security Platform , and Guardicore's subsequent recognition by Forbes as the Best Cloud Computing Company to work for in 2020 based on an analysis of CRN and Glassdoor rankings.

"Modern businesses want to utilize the benefits of cloud services, and understandably are concerned about how to maintain security for their IT assets in native cloud, hybrid cloud and multi-cloud environments. Our distributed, software-defined segmentation solution is the simplest way to secure these assets and makes it possible to oversee the security of all data center and cloud workloads. This recognition by Cyber Defense Magazine, Info Security Products Guide, and CRN validates our team's dedication to keeping up with the pace of IT innovation and success with our channel partners by providing security simply wherever the enterprise needs it," stated Pavel Gurvich, CEO and co-founder at Guardicore.

Guardicore Centra is a comprehensive data center and cloud security solution that delivers the simplest and most intuitive way to apply micro-segmentation controls to reduce attack surface and detect and control breaches within east-west traffic. It provides deep visibility into application dependencies and flows and enforcement of network and individual process level policies to isolate and segment critical applications and infrastructure. Guardicore Centra's AI-powered segmentation makes asset classification even easier and reduces the time and effort needed to apply a segmentation policy to new or existing applications.

About Cyber Defense InfoSec Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's eighth year of honoring InfoSec innovators from around the globe. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early-stage, later stage or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. In this program, we are particularly interested in highlighting cybersecurity companies who have a presence outside of the USA and/or a more global focus. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com

About Info Security PG's Global Excellence Awards

Info Security Products Guide sponsors the Global Excellence Awards and plays a vital role in keeping end-users informed of the choices they can make when it comes to protecting their digital resources and assets. It is written expressly for those who are adamant on staying informed of security threats and the preventive measure they can take. You will discover a wealth of information in this guide including tomorrow's technology today, best deployment scenarios, people and technologies shaping cyber security and industry predictions & directions that facilitate in making the most pertinent security decisions. Visit http://www.infosecurityproductsguide.com for the complete list of winners.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

About Guardicore

Guardicore is a data center and cloud security company that protects your organization's core assets using flexible, quickly deployed, and easy to understand micro-segmentation controls. Our solutions provide a simpler, faster way to guarantee persistent and consistent security — for any application, in any IT environment. For more information, visit www.guardicore.com .

