|
29.03.2024 12:19:20
Guardion Health Swings To Annual Net Profit, Revenue Improves
(RTTNews) - Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (GHSI), a clinical nutrition and diagnostics company, on Friday registered a net profit for the full year.
Jan Hall, CEO of Guardion, said: "We are pleased with the progress made during 2023, which was driven by strong top line growth combined with improved operating margins and a reduced cash burn."
For the 12-month period, the firm registered a net profit of $0.158 million or $0.12 per share, compared with a loss of $14.922 million or $14.15 per share, posted last year.
Other income was $4.494 million, higher than previous year's $2.498 million, due to a higher non-cash gain from the change in fair value of the warrant derivative liability of $3.984 million in 2023, compared with $2.345 million a year ago.
Loss from operations narrowed to $4.336 million from $17.420 million in 2022.
Revenue was $12.248 million, up from $11.049 million in the previous year.
The Viactiv product line generated net revenues of $11.907 million, higher than $10.640 million a year ago.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Guardion Health Sciences Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Guardion Health Sciences Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Börse aktuell - Live TickerLetzter Handelstag der Karwoche: ATX geht etwas fester ins lange Wochenende -- DAX schließt knapp im Plus
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich an Gründonnerstag kaum verändert. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte am letzten Tag der verkürzten Handelswoche sich in der Nähe der Nulllinie.