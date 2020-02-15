Gubagoo Teams with Xtime to Bring Conversational Service Bookings to Dealer Websites

Integration allows Gubagoo's ServicePro to create service appointments directly within a dealership's Xtime Schedule system

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 15, 2020 /CNW/ -- Gubagoo, the leading provider of conversational commerce solutions for Automotive Dealerships and OEMs, today announced an integration with Xtime, the most fully integrated, end-to-end service experience platform.

The relationship enables consumers to book service appointments from Gubagoo's ChatSmart and Publisher apps directly into Xtime Schedule, the industry's premier scheduling and shop management tool. Dealership customers can schedule their service in seconds using chat, SMS, or Facebook Messenger.

"Both Gubagoo and Xtime share a commitment to providing consumers with a better automotive experience," said Brad Title, CEO of Gubagoo. "Joining with Xtime provides additional convenient options for consumers to book appointments at dealerships."

Automotive dealers that use Gubagoo's ChatSmart and Publisher will be able to leverage Gubagoo's integration with Xtime Schedule to generate more service appointments.

"Consumer expectations are rising for a transparent and efficient service experience," said Bobby Chen, head of product for Xtime. "This solution supports our mission to continually find new ways to drive dealership success by helping them meet consumers where they are."

South Motors in Miami was a test store for the Xtime integration and booked 22% of their service appointments through the new feature set. They saw an 18% increase in service appointments booked digitally through the 60-day trial period from December through February.

"Our customers were delighted to be able to book their appointments through chat and found the experience to be very natural and friendly," said Don Moss, Director of Marketing at South Motors. "Having the appointments automatically booked in Xtime from their chat conversation is a big-time saver for everyone."

As of today, Gubagoo's integration with Xtime is available for mutual Gubagoo and Xtime Schedule users. To see a live product demonstration of ServicePro, visit www.gubagoo.com or email buy@gubagoo.com.

About Gubagoo

Gubagoo is the leading provider of conversational commerce solutions for Automotive Dealerships and OEMs. Used by more than 6,000 Dealerships, Gubagoo's fully managed omni-channel messaging and digital retailing platforms instantly connect consumers to Dealerships anytime and anywhere through live chat, text, video, Facebook Messenger, and other digital messaging channels, converting high quality leads and appointments for Dealerships 24/7/365. For more information, visit gubagoo.com.

About Xtime

Xtime increases customer retention for automotive dealer service departments by using technology to transform the ownership experience. Improving customer satisfaction and retention drives dealer revenue and profitability. Xtime is committed to delivering the experience consumers demand – an experience which emphasizes value, convenience and trust. In 2019, Xtime booked 55 million service appointments and processed more than 100 million repair orders annually. Forty-four global OEMs have chosen Xtime to drive that same type of success for their businesses, converting more than $23 billion in service revenue last year for more than 7,300 dealerships.

