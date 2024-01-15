15.01.2024 18:00:00

Guerbet: Financial agenda for 2024

Financial agenda for 2024

Villepinte, 15 January 2024: Guerbet (FR0000032526), a global specialist in contrast agents and solutions for medical imaging, is announcing its financial agenda for 2024.

Publications calendar
  • 2023 ANNUAL REVENUE
February 08, 2024, after trading
  • 2023 ANNUAL RESULTS
March 20, 2024, after trading
  • 2024 1ST QUARTER REVENUE
April 25, 2024, after trading
  • ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING
May 24, 2024
  • 2024 2ND QUARTER REVENUE
July 25, 2024, after trading
  • 2024 FIRST HALF RESULTS
September 25, 2024, after trading
  • 2024 3RD QUARTER REVENUE
October 24, 2024, after trading

 

 

About Guerbet

At Guerbet, we build lasting relationships so that we enable people to live better. That is our purpose. We are a leader in medical imaging worldwide, offering a comprehensive range of pharmaceutical products, medical devices, and digital and AI solutions for diagnostic and interventional imaging. A pioneer in contrast media for 95 years, with more than 2,600 employees worldwide, we continuously innovate and devote 10% of our sales to research and development in four centres in France, Israel, and the United States. Guerbet (GBT) is listed on Euronext Paris (segment B?–?mid caps) and generated €753 million in revenue in 2022.

Contacts :

Guerbet     
Jérôme Estampes, Chief Financial Officer + 33.1.45.91.50.00 / jerome.estampes@guerbet.com
Claire Lauvernier, Group Communication Director +33.6.79.52.11.88 / claire.lauvernier@guerbet.com

Actifin        
Marianne Py, Financial Communication + 33.1.80.48.25.31 / marianne.py@seitosei-actifin.com
Jennifer Jullia, Media Relations +33.1.56.88.11.19 / jennifer.jullia@seitosei-actifin.com

Attachment


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Guerbetmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Guerbetmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Guerbet 17,28 -2,15% Guerbet

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Feiertag verursacht ruhigen Handel: ATX schliesst etwas fester -- DAX gibt letztlich nach -- Börsen in Fernost beenden Handel mehrheitlich mit Gewinnen
In den USA blieben die Börsen am Montag aufgrund des Martin Luther King Days geschlossen. Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich zum Wochenstart mit positiver Tendenz. Der DAX gab hingegen etwas nach. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es am Montag mehrheitlich aufwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen