Guerbet : NUCLIDIUM and Guerbet Form Strategic Partnership to Support the Advancement of targeted Copper-based Radiotheranostics.

NUCLIDIUM and Guerbet Form Strategic Partnership to Support the Advancement of targeted Copper-based Radiotheranostics

-- Agreement brings together Guerbet’s industry leading expertise in medical imaging technologies, production, and commercialization with Nuclidium’s in depth know-how of the copper radioisotope production and theranostic development --

Basel, Switzerland and Villepinte, France, May 22, 2024 – NUCLIDIUM and Guerbet (GBT) today announced a strategic partnership to advance NUCLIDIUM’s diagnostic and therapeutic copper-based radiopharmaceuticals. This partnership will provide NUCLIDIUM access to Guerbet’s knowledge and extensive network in diagnostic imaging, manufacturing, and clinical trials, aiding the progression of NUCLIDIUM’s theranostic candidates towards commercialization. Guerbet has made a strategic, non-exclusive investment in NUCLIDIUM as part of the agreement. As part of the agreement, François Nicolas, Senior Vice President of R&D at Guerbet, will join NUCLIDIUM’s Board of Directors as an observer. No further details of the agreement have been disclosed.

"Guerbet is a global leading expert in diagnostic imaging with a longstanding record in developing, manufacturing, and globally distributing medical imaging solutions. This collaboration emphasizes the value of our innovative copper-based theranostic pipeline, which aims to provide cancer patients with comprehensive solutions from the precise diagnosis to effective treatments. Our goal is to accelerate the clinical development of our unique product candidates and we look forward to gaining valuable strategic insights from François and the Guerbet team,” said Leila Jaafar, PhD, CEO and Co-Founder of NUCLIDIUM.

François Nicolas, Senior Vice President of R&D Guerbet added: "NUCLIDIUM leads in pioneering a new generation of targeted radiotheranostics that could vastly extend patient benefits. Targeted radiopharmaceuticals represent a significant advancement in cancer treatment, yet face supply limitations and production challenges. NUCLIDIUM’s copper-based strategy presents a promising approach to address these issues, enhancing patient access and improving disease staging and treatment. This aligns with Guerbet's growth strategy to broaden our core business areas. I am excited to support Leila and her team in demonstrating the clinical value of its platform.”

NUCLIDIUM is advancing a unique pipeline of targeted copper-based radiopharmaceuticals leveraging isotopes 61Cu and 67Cu. Its innovative platform facilitates a seamless transition from diagnostic to therapeutic applications by merely exchanging the isotopes on the same tumor-targeting molecule. The company will apply its easy-to-produce manufacturing process to enhance product availability and address major challenges in radiotheranostic medicine to develop precise and effective theranostics for multiple solid tumor types including prostate, colorectal, gastric, breast and pancreatic cancers as well as neuroendocrine tumors. The partnership with Guerbet is a critical pillar in NUCLIDIUM’s strategy to establish valuable collaborations to advance its proprietary pipeline and ensure reliable supply chains for its copper-based radiopharmaceuticals.

About NUCLIDIUM

NUCLIDIUM is transforming precision oncology with its state-of-the-art copper-based radiopharmaceuticals, delivering unmatched accuracy and accessibility for targeted cancer treatment and diagnosis. Our innovative CuTrace™ platform merges copper radiometals with targeted cancer molecules, speeding up the creation of new diagnostic and therapeutic solutions. This portfolio enhances safety and efficacy, offering cost-effective solutions for hospitals and patients. Our unique diagnostic-to-therapeutic model simplifies development, tackling manufacturing and distribution challenges to increase flexibility for medical providers. Our diverse, interdisciplinary team is dedicated to revolutionizing precision radio-oncology, significantly benefiting cancer patients.

About Guerbet

At Guerbet, we build lasting relationships so that we enable people to live better. That is our purpose. We are a leader in medical imaging worldwide, offering a comprehensive range of pharmaceutical products, medical devices, and digital and AI solutions for diagnostic and interventional imaging. A pioneer in contrast media for 97 years, with more than 2,920 employees worldwide, we continuously innovate and devote 10% of our sales to research and development in four centers in France, the United States and Israel. Guerbet (GBT) is listed on Euronext Paris (segment B?–?mid caps) and generated €786 million in revenue in 2023.

For more information, please contact:

NUCLIDIUM

Leila Jaafar, CEO

Email: info@nuclidium.com

Guerbet

Christine Allard, Head of Communications

Email: christine.allard@guerbet.com

Phone: +33 6 30 11 57 82

Investor/Media Contact NUCLIDIUM

Trophic Communications

Stephanie May, PhD

Email: may@trophic.eu

Phone: +49 171 1855682

Attachment