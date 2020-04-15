Guerrero Ventures Announces Voting Results of Annual and Special Meeting

MONTREAL, April 14, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Guerrero Ventures Inc. (TSXV: GV) ("Guerrero", "Guerrero Ventures" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the voting results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held today virtually via a live audio webcast. 27,748,394 common shares, representing 83.37% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company as at the record date, were voted at the Meeting and all resolutions considered at the Meeting were adopted by a majority of at least 99.80% of votes cast by the Company shareholders either in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting.

All items of business considered at the Meeting are described in more detail in the Company's management information circular, dated March 19, 2020 (the "Circular"), which was mailed to shareholders of the Company and is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

1. Election of Directors

All of the seven nominees listed in the Circular were elected as directors of the Company until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed. The voting results are as follows:

Name of Nominee Votes for % Votes withheld % Peter McRae 27,747,967 99.999% 119 ‑ James Ward 27,747,967 99.999% 119 ‑ Barry Hildred 27,747,967 99.999% 119 ‑ Branden Keast 27,747,967 99.999% 119 ‑ Vincent Metcalfe 27,747,967 99.999% 119 ‑ Elif Lévesque 27,747,967 99.999% 119 ‑ Joseph de la Plante 27,747,967 99.999% 119 ‑

2. Appointment of Auditor

Morgan & Company LLP was appointed as independent auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and the Board of Directors of the Company is authorized to fix the remuneration of the auditor. The voting results are as follows:

Result Votes for Votes withheld Carried 27,748,394 (100%) Nil

3. Amendments to the Articles to Change the Name of the Company

Shareholders approved a special resolution approving an amendment to the Articles of the Company so as to change is corporate name to "Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. / Redevances Nomad Ltée" or such other name as may be selected by the directors of the Company in their discretion. The voting results are as follows:

Result Votes for Votes against Carried 27,748,086 (100%) Nil

4. Amendments to the Articles to Appoint One or More Additional Directors

Shareholders approved a special resolution to amend the Articles of the Company to allow the Board of Directors of the Company to appoint one or more additional directors to hold office for a term expiring not later than the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders, subject to the condition that the total number of directors so appointed not exceed one-third of the number of directors elected at the previous annual meeting of shareholders. The voting results are as follows:

Result Votes for Votes against Carried 27,747,967 (99.999%) 119 (-%)

5. Approval of the By-Law No. 2020-1

The By-Law No. 2020-1 were ratified, confirmed and approved by the shareholders as the general by-law of the Company. The voting results are as follows:

Result Votes for Votes against Carried 27,693,070 (99.80%) 55,016 (0.20%)

6. Approval of the security-based compensation plans

The security-based compensation plans described in the Circular were approved by the shareholders. The voting results are as follows:

Result Votes for Votes against Carried 27,693,056 (99.80%) 55,030 (0.20%)

7. Amendments to the Articles to Consolidate the Common Shares of the Company

Shareholders also approved a special resolution authorizing an amendment to the Articles of the Company so as to, if deemed advisable by the Board of Directors, consolidate, no later than 12 months from the date of the Meeting, the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company on the basis of one common share for up to a maximum of six common shares issued and outstanding. The voting results are as follows:

Result Votes for Votes against Carried 27,748,261(99.999%) 133 (-%)

About Guerrero Ventures

Guerrero is a publicly listed company with a focus on acquiring mineral assets that will provide the opportunity to enhance shareholder value.

