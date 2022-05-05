GUESS Originals is proud to welcome back global music superstar and fashion icon, J Balvin, for the GUESS Originals x J Balvin Amor Collection. Inspired by Balvin’s documentary "The Boy from Medellin,” the collection ties into the GUESS DNA of iconic graphics and elevated fabrics while incorporating a deeper emphasis on who Balvin is beyond the fame, and his journey with mental health. The collection will be available on Thursday, May 12, 2022 on guessoriginals.com/ and select GUESS stores.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220505005307/en/

GUESS?, INC. ANNOUNCES THE RETURN OF GLOBAL MUSIC SUPERSTAR AND FASHION ICON, J BALVIN WITH GUESS ORIGINALS x J BALVIN AMOR COLLECTION AND CAMPAIGN (Photo: Business Wire)

Balvin notes, "We've been collaborating for a couple of years now. The chemistry is great. We have more than a business partnership, it’s a friendship – it's like my family working with Nicolai and GUESS. This newest collab is all about peace and love – that’s what we need right now.”

Imprinting the universal message of "amor y paz” or "peace and love,” the GUESS Originals x J Balvin Amor collection is a revival of happiness and positivity. Nicolai Marciano, Director of Brand Partnerships for GUESS Originals highlights, "Our partnership with Jose continues to give fans a deeper connection to what he cares about while honoring GUESS’s heritage of provoking a sense of celebration. The collection features a universal design language rooted in bright colors, peace and love – especially self-love.”

Colin Tilley, director of the campaign video, shares that "Collaborating with GUESS was a Dream, collaborating with Jose is always something special and combining them both for this epic campaign is one for the books! We wanted to celebrate togetherness.”

The collection offers a mix of vibrant and pastel colors in a variety of uplifting hues. Expressive graphics such as swirl stripes, hearts, and clovers are seen throughout the collection, adding to the playful vibe of the capsule. While staying true to the brand’s DNA, the men’s collection features a new take on the GUESS Originals cargo pant with relaxed profile and elevated twill fabric, as well as eco rayon camp shirts that pair with coordinating swim trunks. Core pieces like the denim trucker jacket and carpenter pant were enhanced with vibrant graphics that speak to the overall theme of the capsule. The women’s collection offers an array of easy-to-wear graphic shirts, coordinating swimsuits and tops, and various matching sets. Summery pieces such as the crochet tops and dresses, and bright-colored accessories round out the line and lend to the laid-back, vibrant lifestyle of both GUESS Originals and J Balvin.

This collection pushes the importance of mental health for all and includes a variety of men’s and women’s pieces along with select children’s styles. The 47-piece collection ranges from $14 for socks to $148 for the iconic varsity jacket. Look for the campaign and other GUESS x J Balvin content in top fashion and lifestyle magazines, at www.GUESS.com, on GUESS’ social platforms, GUESS retail stores, outdoor media, and online.

About GUESS?, Inc.

Established in 1981, GUESS began as a jeans company and has since successfully grown into a global lifestyle brand. Guess?, Inc. designs, markets, distributes and licenses a lifestyle collection of contemporary apparel, denim, handbags, watches, eyewear, footwear and other related consumer products. Guess? products are distributed through branded Guess? stores as well as better department and specialty stores around the world. As of January 29, 2022, the Company directly operated 1,068 retail stores in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The Company’s partners and distributors operated 563 additional retail stores worldwide. As of January 29, 2022, the Company and its partners and distributors operated in approximately 100 countries worldwide. For more information about the Company, please visit www.guess.com.

About J Balvin

Global superstar, entrepreneur and committed mental health advocate, J Balvin, is a highly-decorated music icon with wins across Billboard Music Awards, American Music Awards, Latin GRAMMYs and many others. As a Latinx artist, he has steadfastly broken cultural barriers and become one of the Top 10 most streamed artists globally developing legions of fans worldwide. Hailed by Billboard as "the biggest breakout act Latin music has seen in many years" and Pitchfork as "the face of modern Reggaeton," Balvin is leading a second generation of Musica Urbana stars that have propelled Latin music to an unprecedented global embrace that transcends genres. The 2017 chart topping "Mi Gente” with Willy William, and subsequently a remix with Beyonce, reached global success serving as a nod to cultural pride. His 2020 surprise performance as part of the Super Bowl halftime show with JLO and Shakira was history making with an all Latinx lineup. His latest album, JOSE, arrived on the heels of an eventful summer, following the release of chart-dominating singles "Qué Más Pues?" featuring Argentinian singer María Becerra, "Que Locura," and "In Da Getto" featuring Skrillex. His collaboration with Ed Sheeran in March 2022 on "Sigue” and "Forever My Love” landed him his 34th and 35th #1 on Latin Airplay, more than any other artist in history, cementing him as Latinx music's biggest success story of the decade.

In addition to his many successes in music, J Balvin has been one of the first Latinx’s to forge partnerships with notable brands across lucrative categories. In 2019, he became the first male Latinx lead with a GUESS campaign, followed by the 2020 announcement of his highly-anticipated and successful J Balvin x Air Jordan 1, which marked him as the first Latinx artist to have an official collaboration with the iconic Jordan Brand. The second of his collaborations with Jordan Brand was announced in late 2021 with details on launch to come. An avid gamer, Balvin also created skins with Fortnite as part of their "Icon Series.” His knack for personal style and pioneer trends also finds him frequenting front rows of fashion shows across New York and Paris with brands such as Louis Vuitton and Dior. He also made his coveted Met Gala debut in 2021 with Moschino. J Balvin’s latest passion is raising awareness on the importance of mental health and mental health resources. He has been outspoken on his own grapple with depression and anxiety and hopes to destigmatize the topic and misinformation.

Looking to mentors who went from artists turned moguls like Jay-Z and Pharrell, J Balvin’s goal is to inspire other Latinos to dream big and work hard to uplift themselves and their communities.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220505005307/en/