Guess?, Inc. Comments on ISS Recommendation

Guess?, Inc (NYSE: GES) ("Guess” or the "Company”) issued the following statement in response to a report issued by Institutional Shareholder Services ("ISS”) in connection with the election of the Company’s director nominees – Anthony Chidoni, Cynthia Livingston, Maurice Marciano and Paul Marciano – at its 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, scheduled to be held on April 22, 2022:

We strongly believe that ISS has reached the wrong conclusions. The Company has been clear regarding its track record of actions. We take allegations of sexual impropriety or unethical conduct extremely seriously and have acted accordingly to perform a thorough investigation of allegations against Paul Marciano in 2018. An independent committee of the Guess Board is currently conducting an investigation related to Legion Partners’ Demand Letter.

We are very disappointed to learn that ISS is recommending to our shareholders to withhold votes for the elections of Paul and Maurice Marciano prior to the completion of the independent investigation and prior to the resulting recommendations of the Demand Review Committee.

Guess is successfully overseeing and executing our transformation business strategy. The Company considers the interests of all shareholders as it prioritizes good governance oversight, the Company’s long-term value and the continued execution of Guess’ dramatically improved financial results. Specifically, Paul Marciano’s leadership and creative contributions have been critical in the establishment of our iconic brand image and execution of new initiatives that enhance the inherent value of Guess, including the elevation of our brands. Maurice Marciano’s deep understanding of the brand and business, and his significant ownership stake, make him a trusted advisor and an invaluable contributor to the Guess Board and to the Company’s strategic transformation.

We continue to strongly believe that Legion Partners’ proposed changes to the Board and management could risk the Company’s transformation and growth and could jeopardize the long-term value of the Company. We have always made, and will continue to make, decisions that are based on facts and decisions that we believe are in the best interests of the Company and ALL shareholders.

Guess would like to urge shareholders to discard any blue proxy card materials and to only vote on the WHITE proxy card "FOR ALL” of Guess’ four highly qualified directors standing for election – Anthony Chidoni, Cynthia Livingston, Maurice Marciano and Paul Marciano.

Guess shareholders who need assistance in voting their shares may call Guess’ proxy solicitor, Innisfree M&A Incorporated, at (877) 750-0625 (toll-free).

Additional materials regarding the Board of Directors’ recommendations for the 2022 Annual Meeting can be found at investors.guess.com.

