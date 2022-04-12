Guess?, Inc. Comments on Legion Partners’ False and Misleading Letter to Shareholders

Guess?, Inc (NYSE: GES) ("Guess” or the "Company”) today issued the following statement in response to Legion Partners’ open letter to Guess shareholders:

Legion Partners’ latest letter is just a regurgitation of previously reported and previously addressed grievances they have against the Company. While Legion is entitled to their own opinions and views, they are not entitled to create their own false narrative for the benefit of their campaign. Legion seems bent on recycling false and misleading information, while we are focused on executing our transformation strategy and driving our strong business performance, both of which Legion has complimented.

Contrary to Legion’s Claims, Guess Has Directly Addressed the Allegations Against Paul Marciano

As previously disclosed in 2018, the Guess Board of Directors established a Special Committee, comprised entirely of independent directors and advised by independent legal counsel, to conduct a comprehensive investigation, the findings of which were made public.

Regarding the post-2018 allegations against Paul Marciano, the independent members of the 2018 Special Committee continue to serve on the Board and were fully briefed. The Company has strongly refuted these claims and is contesting them vigorously.

In January 2022, Legion delivered a Demand for Board Action. The Board promptly created a committee of independent directors (the "Demand Review Committee”) to investigate the subject matter of the demand, including the post-2018 allegations. With the assistance of independent legal counsel, the Demand Review Committee will evaluate the proper response to the Demand after it completes its investigation.

The Company Believes Legion is Asking the Board to Ignore the Facts in Exercising Its Fiduciary Duties

The Company finds Legion’s withhold campaign to be nothing more than an attempt to end-run the demand-process that Legion itself started with its Demand for Board Action letter. We believe it demonstrates that Legion is not interested in the facts, and only interested in pursuing a singular predetermined outcome.

Legion Has No Plan or New Value Creation Ideas; Instead, Legion Has Created a Massive Distraction for Management Team

Nothing in Legion’s statements indicate that it has any real plan or new ideas with regard to the Company’s strategy or operations that will advance our core objective of driving value for Guess shareholders. Instead, Legion has created a massive distraction to the senior executives who have performed extremely well and delivered strong fiscal 2022 financial results.

Legion is Misrepresenting the Reason Why Guess is Holding Its Annual Meeting on April 22, 2022

The Guess Board set the Company’s 2022 Annual Meeting for April 22, 2022 to allow Guess shareholders the earliest opportunity to vote on the matters that Legion has raised. The Board communicated to Legion that the earlier annual meeting date was also set to minimize the disruption and management distraction being caused by Legion’s campaign.

