Guess?, Inc. Provides Additional Business Updates Related to COVID-19

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE: GES) today provided additional updates to actions it is taking in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As announced on March 27, 2020, Guess stores throughout the U.S. and Canada will remain closed until further notice to help ensure the health, safety and well-being of our Guess customers, associates, and the communities our Company serves. In conjunction with the decision to extend the temporary store closures, the Company is implementing a number of other measures to help mitigate the operating and financial impact of the pandemic, including:

Furloughing all of its U.S. and Canada store associates starting April 2, 2020. Store associates will receive pay for time scheduled from the beginning of the store closures through April 1 and the Company will fund health insurance premiums during the furlough for all eligible associates impacted by these measures.

through April 1 and the Company will fund health insurance premiums during the furlough for all eligible associates impacted by these measures. Furloughing approximately 50% of its U.S. and Canada corporate associates, and most of the associates at its distribution centers in the U.S. and Canada, starting April 2, 2020. The Company will also fund health insurance premiums for all furloughed corporate and distribution center associates.

Implementing temporary tiered salary reductions for all management level corporate employees in the U.S., ranging from 15% at lower levels to 70% for Chief Executive Officer Carlos Alberini and Chief Creative Officer Paul Marciano.

Deferring annual merit increases.

Executing substantial reductions in expenses, store occupancy costs, capital expenditures and overall costs, including through reduced inventory purchases.

Working globally with all our Country Management Teams to maximize our participation in all eligible government or other initiatives available to businesses or employees impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in order to help protect our business and our associates.

In addition to these measures, as previously announced, the Company has drawn down approximately $212 million under certain of its credit facilities and has decided to postpone its decision related to the potential declaration of its quarterly cash dividend for the first quarter of fiscal 2021, both as precautionary measures to help ensure financial flexibility and to maximize liquidity.

Carlos Alberini, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "These are some of the most difficult decisions our Company has had to make in our entire four-decade history. And while many of these decisions have proven very challenging, by far the hardest one is the decision to furlough our associates. We will make every effort to bring our team members back to their jobs as soon as we possibly can. In these unprecedented times, I can assure you that we are working relentlessly to protect the well-being of our Guess family, our associates, customers and the communities we serve, while preserving the long-term health of the Company for all of our stakeholders. We are confident that with these aggressive and immediate actions we are putting the Company in the best position for future success.”

