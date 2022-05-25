25.05.2022 22:23:40

Guess', Inc. Q1 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Guess', Inc. (GES) announced earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $7.97 million, or $0.12 per share. This compares with $12.01 million, or $0.18 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Guess', Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $15.24 million or $0.24 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.29 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.1% to $593.47 million from $520.00 million last year.

Guess', Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $7.97 Mln. vs. $12.01 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.12 vs. $0.18 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.29 -Revenue (Q1): $593.47 Mln vs. $520.00 Mln last year.

