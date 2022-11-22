Guess', Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Guess', Inc. (GES) revealed a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $21.84 million, or $0.34 per share. This compares with $29.88 million, or $0.45 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Guess', Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $24.75 million or $0.44 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.55 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.5% to $633.40 million from $643.07 million last year.

Guess', Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $21.84 Mln. vs. $29.88 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.34 vs. $0.45 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.55 -Revenue (Q3): $633.40 Mln vs. $643.07 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.32 Full year EPS guidance: $2.35