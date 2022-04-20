This Earth Month, GUESS is proud to launch its in-store customer recycling program in partnership with Homeboy Recycling, a certified and award-winning social enterprise. Homeboy Recycling is a mission-driven business that provides customers with high-quality reuse and recycling solutions, and employs people committed to transforming their lives after incarceration. Homeboy Recycling is housed within Homeboy Industries (HBI), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, and is the world’s preeminent gang rehabilitation and re-entry program. While their core business focuses on IT asset refurbishment and recycling, through this partnership with GUESS, Homeboy Recycling is launching a new category of services within the textile and apparel sector.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220420005243/en/

GUESS Partners with Social Enterprise Homeboy Recycling to Launch New In-Store Recycling Program (Photo: Business Wire)

The GUESS recycling program is available to customers at all of its GUESS, GUESS Factory, Accessories and Marciano stores across the United States. Customers can bring in 5+ clothing items of any brand to any GUESS store and receive a 15% discount on their next full-priced qualifying purchase. Items will then be sent to Homeboy Recycling to be sorted and processed for repair and resale, upcycling and recycling.

"Our partnership with Homeboy Recycling creates a pathway toward the development of more sustainable products. This initiative represents another strong step toward our VISION GUESS commitment to develop more circular business models. The GUESS partnership with Homeboy Recycling creates economic opportunities for our Los Angeles community and offers a solution for apparel and textile waste,” says Carlos Alberini, CEO, GUESS?, Inc.

"For Homeboy Recycling, our focus is to develop businesses that create jobs and meaningful training opportunities in our community. After careful research and a pilot program with GUESS, Homeboy Recycling is thrilled to announce this new line of business. We learned that this type of program is aligned with the skill set of our workforce and fills a significant need for industry. We look forward to continuing this partnership and working with the industry to address textile waste,” says Chris Zwicke, CEO, Homeboy Recycling

As GUESS continues its path toward circularity, this partnership paves the way for more sustainable products and business models for the brand, and creates new opportunities for Homeboy Recycling and the larger City of Los Angeles. To learn more, visit guess.com/sustainability.

About GUESS?, Inc.

Established in 1981, GUESS began as a jeans company and has since successfully grown into a global lifestyle brand. Guess?, Inc. designs, markets, distributes and licenses a lifestyle collection of contemporary apparel, denim, handbags, watches, eyewear, footwear and other related consumer products. Guess? products are distributed through branded Guess? stores as well as better department and specialty stores around the world. As of January 29, 2022, the Company directly operated 1,068 retail stores in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The Company’s partners and distributors operated 563 additional retail stores worldwide. As of January 29, 2022, the Company and its partners and distributors operated in approximately 100 countries worldwide. For more information about the Company, please visit www.guess.com.

About Homeboy Recycling

Homeboy Recycling is a certified and award-winning social enterprise offering nationwide services for the proper disposal and management of IT assets. As one of the few R2 (Responsible Recycling) and B Corp certified companies in the world, Homeboy is committed to the highest possible standards for electronics reuse, e-waste recycling and the destruction of sensitive data. Each year, Homeboy refurbishes thousands of computers and diverts millions of pounds of electronics away from the landfill while creating jobs for people facing systemic barriers to employment. Beyond our IT asset disposition and e-waste services, we see ourselves broadly as a partner in the circular economy. We work with committed manufacturers and brands to develop socially and environmentally beneficial solutions for their products after their first life. In this capacity, we are expanding our services to include apparel/textiles and other products/materials that fit our mission.

As part of Homeboy Industries, the world’s preeminent gang rehabilitation and re-entry program, Homeboy Recycling proudly employs people committed to transforming their lives after incarceration. For more information, visit https://homeboyrecycling.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220420005243/en/