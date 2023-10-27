GUESS Proudly Announces Its Inclusion in Business Report’s Ranking of the "Top 25 Companies in Los Angeles”

Business Report recently published its ranking of "Top 25 Companies in Los Angeles,” and GUESS?, Inc. came in at number one. Focused on highlighting companies in the world entertainment hub, the article recognized brands such as Universal Studios Hollywood and Califia Farms. Los Angeles is a "formidable economic force on a global stage, boasting the world’s third largest metropolitan economy,” and GUESS’s inclusion in this ranking certifies its standing as one of the "most innovative, determined, and transformative companies in the world.” We are so proud to be included among these Los Angeles companies finding new ways to innovate in their spheres.

In speaking directly about GUESS, the article details the humble beginnings of four brothers pursuing their own American dream. The Marciano Brothers came to Los Angeles on holiday, and as they looked up at a billboard on Sunset Boulevard, they pictured the beginnings of their budding new brand. In 1981, the GUESS brand launched in Bloomingdale’s with the 3-Zip Marilyn jeans—a slim-fitting silhouette inspired by the sexiness and allure of Marilyn Monroe. The brothers set out to bring a European flair to the American market, and soon, the covetable denim was flying off the shelves.

With the success of their first launch, the brand charged full steam ahead and found worldwide popularity. Headquartered in a city known to be a melting pot of cultures, GUESS now boasts more than 7,000 employees and offers "a full range of denim, apparel, and accessories in over 100 countries worldwide.”

Over the years, the brand has stayed true to its roots, with its iconic advertising campaigns designed by Paul Marciano, GUESS Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer, captivating one generation after another. Today, "GUESS has become a symbol of a young, sexy, and adventurous lifestyle,” including exciting new beach club partnerships in Spain, Italy, and Turkey. The company also continues to pioneer in sustainable fashion with the recent launch of its third-party reviewed VISION GUESS report and the 2023 GUESS ECO Collection.

To read the full article, click the link here.

About Guess? Inc.

Guess?, Inc. designs, markets, distributes and licenses a lifestyle collection of contemporary apparel, denim, handbags, watches, eyewear, footwear and other related consumer products. Guess? products are distributed through branded Guess? stores as well as better department and specialty stores around the world. As of July 29, 2023, the Company directly operated 1,023 retail stores in the Americas, Europe , and Asia. The Company’s partners and distributors operated 546 additional retail stores worldwide. As of July 29, 2023, the Company and its partners and distributors operated in approximately 100 countries worldwide. For more information about the Company, please visit www.guess.com.

