Guess? Says Deeply Concerned By Legion Partners' Creation Of Their Own "facts"

(RTTNews) - Guess?, Inc. (GES) on Thursday issued a statement regarding recent public commentary by Legion Partners, saying that it is deeply concerned by the creation of their own "facts," though Legion Partners is entitled to their own opinions and views.

Guess said it has a long track record of shareholder engagement and responsiveness. In line with this, members of our Board of Directors and management have met with representatives of Legion Partners to better understand their views and engage constructively for the benefit of all shareholders.

The Guess Board reached out to Legion Partners to propose a mutually agreeable path forward. Contrary to what Legion Partners stated in its March 9, 2022 press release, Guess discussed a number of potential solutions.

The Guess Board has also notified Legion Partners in advance of its plan to set an annual meeting date that would allow Guess shareholders the earliest opportunity to vote on the matters that Legion Partners has raised.

Despite these efforts to engage constructively, Legion Partners immediately and summarily rejected the attempts to find common ground and has instead decided to take further public action.

Guess noted that it remains extremely focused on delivering value for all Guess shareholders by executing on our strategic plan. The transformation strategy is working, and it is driving momentum in the business.