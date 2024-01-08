GUESS Unveils New SS24 ADV Campaign With Georgina Rodríguez

GUESS and Marciano are proud to announce the launch of their new SS24 ADV campaign featuring Spanish-Argentine model, influencer, and TV star, Georgina Rodríguez, who will be making a reappearance in the brand’s advertising for the second time.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240108145370/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

Directed by Paul Marciano, Chief Creative Officer of GUESS?, Inc., and shot by the renowned fashion and lifestyle photographer Tatiana Gerusova, the campaign showcases the latest GUESS and MARCIANO collections: a glamorous selection of iconic garments, knitwear, bags, and accessories, with a focus on timeless polka dot motifs, denim, and sensual fabrics, capturing the essence of the brand’s intrinsic glamour and sophistication.

Shot in Vereda del Cortijo, Madrid, a secluded, luxury estate with stunning views of the Sierra de Guadarrama Mountain range, this continental location perfectly suits the 1950s diva mood of the black and white images.

Georgina Rodríguez stated: "It’s a real honor to be invited back to work on the new GUESS campaign. I love the brand’s collections: they’re so iconic and feminine, and it was so exciting to do a shoot in such a beautiful location in such gorgeous clothes; it made me feel so empowered.”

Paul Marciano said: "I chose Georgina Rodríguez again as the face of the campaign, because of her devotion to her work and her commitment, and passion for the brand. I also admire her for her personal values and the importance she places on family. It was fabulous working with her again, the campaign is just amazing, and she really captured the mood I wanted to convey for the new season.”

The campaign, which will go live mid-January 2024, will be featured in top international fashion and lifestyle magazines, GUESS and MARCIANO by GUESS retail stores, GUESS.com, social platforms, and outdoor media.

About Guess? Inc.

Guess?, Inc. designs, markets, distributes and licenses a lifestyle collection of contemporary apparel, denim, handbags, watches, eyewear, footwear and other related consumer products. Guess? products are distributed through branded Guess? stores as well as better department and specialty stores around the world. As of October 28, 2023, the Company directly operated 1,015 retail stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia. The Company’s partners and distributors operated 544 additional retail stores worldwide. As of October 28, 2023, the Company and its partners and distributors operated in approximately 100 countries worldwide. For more information about the Company, please visit www.guess.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240108145370/en/