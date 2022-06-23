Guidehouse and TechSur Form SBA Mentor-Protégé Joint Venture

1DTS provides innovative digital transformation solutions across the Federal Government

WASHINGTON, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a leading global provider of consulting services to public sector and commercial clients, and technology solutions provider TechSur Solutions are pleased to announce a strategic Joint Venture (JV) and Mentor-Protégé Agreement (MPA) under the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Mentor-Protégé Program (MPP) through Guidehouse's acquisition of Dovel Technologies, LLC and its JV with TechSur, 1DTS. 1DTS successfully integrates the expertise of the two firms that specialize in digital transformation, bringing cloud-native applications, solutions, and analytics to government organizations.

Guidehouse and TechSur have combined decades of experience providing innovative solutions across the federal government to include U.S. Department of Homeland Security. 1DTS is the culmination of that collective experience. As an 8(a) and EDWOSB, 1DTS can take organizations to the next levels of maturity through focused and impactful digital transformation strategies improving the mission of our customers.

"TechSur offers proven core competencies in mechanizing and automating the process of IT modernization while Guidehouse brings commensurate expertise in digital transformation and IT consulting," said Guidehouse CEO Scott McIntyre. "We look forward to significant collaboration through this joint venture to deliver innovative solutions for our Federal clients and team to address today's complex challenges for a more resilient tomorrow."

Under the MPA, Guidehouse provides mentorship to TechSur as they seek opportunities in the Federal space for digital transformation, cloud native applications, legacy modernization, enterprise DevSecOps, data analytics, and adaptive artificial intelligence for mutual clients.

"This partnership strengthens and highlights the technical savvy and expertise of both organizations," said Amit Yadav, Chief Technology Officer of TechSur Solutions. "Guidehouse is a powerhouse and increases our resources exponentially. We are very excited about this JV and the potential for delivering high-quality, timely, and customer-focused IT services while helping our clients solve their complex technical challenges."

Guidehouse brings strength in the design and implementation of modernized enterprise architecture, systems integration, and agile-based software development, operations, and maintenance. TechSur Solutions is passionate about crafting aggressive and intentional technical solutions, all while remembering that at the end of the day, human beings have to want to use the technology.

For more information about 1DTS, please visit: https://1dts.solutions/.

About Guidehouse

Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public sector and commercial markets, with broad capabilities in management, technology, and risk consulting. By combining our public and private sector expertise, we help clients address their most complex challenges and navigate significant regulatory pressures focusing on transformational change, business resiliency, and technology-driven innovation. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and digital services, we create scalable, innovative solutions that help our clients outwit complexity and position them for future growth and success. The company has more than 13,000 professionals in over 50 locations globally. Guidehouse is a Veritas Capital portfolio company, led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets, and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies. For more information about Guidehouse and its acquisition of Dovel please click here and visit www.guidehouse.com.

About TechSur Solutions

TechSur Solutions is a premier IT consulting services small business with a philosophy and a focus on invention. Their rich service portfolio offers Federal Agencies and commercial clients Digital Transformation and Modernization services. TechSur is an 8(a) certified Economically Disadvantaged Women-Owned Small Business (EDWOSB) built on the belief that government deserves better engagement and a terrific user experience. For more information, please visit https://techsur.solutions/.

Media Contact:

Guidehouse

Cecile Fradkincfradkin@scprgroup.com

TechSur

contact@techsur.solutions

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/guidehouse-and-techsur-form-sba-mentor-protege-joint-venture-301573707.html

SOURCE Guidehouse