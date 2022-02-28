Guidehouse Appoints Jamila Taylor as CHRO

WASHINGTON, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a leading global provider of consulting services to public sector and commercial clients, today announced the appointment of Jamila Taylor as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), reporting to COO Charles Beard. In her role, Ms. Taylor will focus on human capital strategy, talent acquisition, performance management, leadership and cultural development, organizational design, and learning and development.

Taylor is an accomplished Global HR leader with more than 25 years of experience in both privately and publicly traded companies. Taylor joined Guidehouse in early 2019 to build the HR Operation functions (talent acquisition, HR technology, people analytics, payroll, and total rewards). Later that year, she was named Partner and lead of the newly Shared Services function. With a broad range of responsibilities at Guidehouse, a carve-out and highly complex organization, she has developed a deep expertise in identifying, evaluating and implementing human capital solutions and transformation projects as a business advisor to senior management and has a proven track record of building, leading and managing teams across the globe.

"At Guidehouse, our people have always been our greatest asset, and Jamila has helped us define our people and talent strategy, one which inspires our employees to achieve their best every day," said Charles Beard, Chief Operating Officer at Guidehouse. "Jamila embodies a collaborative and empathetic leadership style and as our CHRO, she will be instrumental in creating programs that help us support and retain our talented employees in consulting, digital services, and managed services, while also ensuring we can continue to attract skilled and diverse talent around the globe to help us fulfill our vision for the future."

Looking ahead to the post-pandemic world, Taylor and her team will be focused on efforts surrounding a talent strategy model that addresses the dynamic talent landscape, enabling for a unique approach in how Guidehouse attracts and retains valuable talent in today's new employment model.

Taylor serves on Guidehouse's ISO Audit Committee, Inclusion & Diversity Council and Compensation Committee providing management oversight for certain key functions including the Management Review and Leadership Commitment. She received both her graduate degree with a dual major in Human Resources and German and post-graduate degree in Human Resources and Labor Relations from Michigan State University.

"As we continue to experience unprecedented change and fast-paced growth, the HR team is on the forefront of this transformation, focused not only on basic HR capabilities that support the business strategy but forward-thinking capabilities that enable the business," said Taylor. "I am so honored to work alongside Charles and the entire leadership team to ensure Guidehouse continues to attract the best and brightest talent in the industry. From the very beginning, this is where I wanted to be – a place I could make a lasting impact. When you see something so special being built, you want to be a part of the revolution."

