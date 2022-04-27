Guidehouse Awarded Contract to Support Navy Financial Improvement

Helping the Navy and Marine Corps Harness Innovative Financial Management Solutions that Outwit Complexity

WASHINGTON, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a leading global provider of consulting services to public sector and commercial clients, has been awarded a prime seat on a contract vehicle worth up to $999.6 million over five years to support the US Navy and Marine Corps on financial, accounting, and business process services.

Building on seven years of support across the Navy's comptroller organization and commands, Guidehouse anticipates supporting the Navy and Marine Corps in areas including systems consolidation, modernization, and implementation; financial data environment; audit remediation and response; financial reporting and accounting operations; financial policy, standardized business processes, and budgetary reform; and internal controls institutionalization.

Guidehouse has invested significantly in innovative financial management solutions, leveraging a long history of support to multiple branches of the Department of Defense to take advantage of those lessons to benefit the Department of the Navy and train the teams on best practices.

"We are excited to bring the Navy and Marine Corps the next generation of leading financial management practices and expertise," said Ed Meehan, Guidehouse Partner and Defense Segment Leader. "Extending our partnership with this new five-year prime contract will enable us to scale leading financial management experts and innovations to accelerate the Department of the Navy's financial management journey."

