Guidehouse Insights Names ChargePoint Leading EV Networking Vendor

Leaders have activities across the value chain, are operating in multiple major global markets, and have significant sales or backing

BOULDER, Colo., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from Guidehouse Insights assesses the competitive landscape for leading providers of EV networking platforms.

Plug-in EV sales continue to grow, increasing market share in every global market. Guidehouse Insights' EV Charging Technologies Database 2Q231 projects that more than 400 million EVs will be in use by 2032 along with 325 million charge points to support this fleet. This demand has increased the opportunity for charge point networking platforms. With this shift to electrification comes the formidable challenge of building a charging infrastructure to support these vehicles. According to Guidehouse Insights, ChargePoint is the leading EV networking vendor.

"As EV adoption increases, so does the need for charging infrastructure in residences, workplaces, fleet depots, local destinations, retail fueling sites, and elsewhere," says Michael Austin, senior research analyst with Guidehouse Insights. "Networking platforms connect and coordinate the needs of EV drivers, fleet managers, charge point site hosts and operators, and grid operators."

The need for these networking platforms also grows with different motivations depending on the location. Residential charging is primarily driven by vehicle-to-grid integration applications such as managed charging. Destination and retail fueling charge points must manage payment, load balancing, and remote diagnostics. Fleet depots must integrate load balancing with vehicle duty cycles along with electricity costs and availability. All of these needs are expected to drive greater reliance on networking solutions, according to the report.

The report, Guidehouse Insights Leaderboard: EV Charger Networking Companies, offers an evaluation of 18 leading providers of EV networking platforms and using eight criteria, makes a robust comparison of their Strategy and Execution in developing, marketing, and selling their solutions. An executive summary of the report is available for free download on the Guidehouse Insights website.

