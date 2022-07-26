Guidehouse Ranks #28 on 2022 Washington Technology Top 100

The Top 100 measures performance of the largest contractors in the government market

WASHINGTON, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a leading global provider of consulting services to public sector and commercial clients, is pleased to announce that it has ranked number 28 in the Top 100 Largest Government Contractors for 2022, according to Washington Technology's Annual Top 100 rankings.

Every year, Washington Technology ranks the largest government services contractors based on total volume of prime contract obligations. The ranking considers a detailed analysis of government procurement data in information technology, systems integration, professional services, and other high-tech service areas for the prior government fiscal year.

"We're honored to be recognized as one of the Largest Government Contractors by Washington Technology," said Scott McIntyre, Chief Executive Officer at Guidehouse. "Our high ranking is reflective of the ongoing strength of Guidehouse's business model, continued innovation of the services we provide, and our unwavering commitment to driving the best outcomes for every one of our clients."

Guidehouse recently announced another prestigious Top Federal Contractor accolade from Bloomberg Government, moving up 20 spots on the BGOV200 ranking from the previous year.

"It would not be possible to achieve such incredible success without the remarkable people that work for Guidehouse – they are our single most important asset, and continue to propel us forward as a top-ranked next-generation consultancy." added McIntyre.

Washington Technology has ranked the 100 largest government contractors for more than two decades, and it is viewed as one of the best barometers of the federal market's competitive landscape. The complete list can be found here.

Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public sector and commercial markets, with broad capabilities in management, technology, and risk consulting.

