Guidehouse Ranks #64 on Bloomberg Government's BGOV200 List of Top Federal Contractors

Guidehouse Jumped 20 Spots from the Previous Analysis of Unclassified, Prime Contracts Awarded Across All Federal Government Agencies

WASHINGTON, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a leading global provider of consulting services to public sector and commercial clients, today announced it has been named one of the top 200 federal contractors according to Bloomberg Government in the eleventh annual BGOV200, based on fiscal year 2021 data for unclassified, prime contracts awarded across all U.S. federal government agencies. Guidehouse ranked #64, up 20 spots from the previous year.

The 11th annual BGOV200 report is the culmination of extensive data cleansing and analysis of areas such as company hierarchy, contract title, and agency assignments. Data integrity makes this the premier source for government contract practitioners trying to make sense of shifts in the competitive landscape.

Bloomberg Government's analysis finds that fiscal 2021's spending of $649 billion marks the first time in six years that a decrease in government contract spending has occurred, a total contracting dollar decrease of $37 billion compared to the 2020 high of $687 billion. With less government spending comes a more competitive marketplace to find success in.

"We are grateful to be recognized once again as a top federal contractor by Bloomberg and are especially thankful to our clients, who allow us to continue to serve and support their missions," said Scott McIntyre, Chief Executive Officer of Guidehouse. "This recognition is a direct result of the hard work being done by our exceptional teams who bring best-in-class industry insight and expertise to our clients and help them with innovative solutions to outwit complexity."

"We're honored to recognize Guidehouse as one of the top federal contractors for fiscal 2021," said Kerry Lenahan, General Manager and Head of Government Contracting Solutions, Bloomberg Government. "The 11th edition is a testament to Bloomberg Government's continued commitment to deliver critical market intelligence that helps clients best understand how to position themselves in this competitive market."

About Guidehouse

Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public sector and commercial markets, with broad capabilities in management, technology, and risk consulting. By combining our public and private sector expertise, we help clients address their most complex challenges and navigate significant regulatory pressures focusing on transformational change, business resiliency, and technology-driven innovation. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and digital services, we create scalable, innovative solutions that help our clients outwit complexity and position them for future growth and success. The company has more than 13,000 professionals in over 50 locations globally. Guidehouse is a Veritas Capital portfolio company, led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets, and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies. For more information, please visit www.guidehouse.com.

About Bloomberg Government

Bloomberg Government is a premium, subscription-based service that provides comprehensive information and analytics for professionals who interact with – or are affected by – the government. Delivering news, analytics, and data-driven decision tools, Bloomberg Government's digital workspace gives an intelligent edge to government affairs and contracting professionals. For more information or a demo, visit Bloomberg Government .

