Guidehouse Receives Seven Seals Award from Department of Defense

Guidehouse recognized for implementing policies and programs to support employees who serve in the National Guard and Reserve

WASHINGTON, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a leading global provider of consulting services to public sector and commercial clients, was honored with the Seven Seals Award for its support of military service members who work for the company. The award is the highest given by the state chair of an Employers Support of The Guard and Reserve (ESGR) committee, a Department of Defense office.

The Seven Seals Award is presented in recognition of significant individual or organizational achievement, initiative, or support that promotes and supports the men and women who serve in the National Guard and Reserve. The award was presented to Guidehouse at a dinner hosted by the DC ESGR on September 1, 2022, in Ft. Myer, VA.

"We are honored to receive this prestigious award and to be recognized by ESGR," said Scott McIntyre, Chief Executive Officer at Guidehouse. "At Guidehouse we are proud to employ so many great men and women that serve and have served our nation. Coming from diverse backgrounds, veterans help expand our view of the world and develop solutions for different regions, different industries, and different challenges."

A Military Friendly® employer, Guidehouse specializes in services and support to veteran employees and their families. Enhancing the company's commitment to a military friendly workplace is the Guidehouse Veteran Affinity Network, which is committed to the recruitment and development of veterans.

"Guidehouse truly values the dedication, contributions and sacrifices of those who serve in the United States National Guard and Reserve," said Ed Meehan, Chief Growth Officer at Guidehouse. "This recognition underscores our commitment to our veteran and military professionals. We value the skills and experience that they bring to the workforce and are dedicated to supporting an environment at Guidehouse where veterans can grow their careers, share their experiences and become leaders."

ESGR was established in 1972 to promote cooperation and understanding between Reserve Component Service members and their civilian employers and to assist in the resolution of conflicts arising from an employee's military commitment. Together with Headquarters ESGR staff and a small cadre of support staff for each State Committee, volunteers work to promote and enhance employer support for military service in the Guard and Reserve.

About Guidehouse

Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public sector and commercial markets, with broad capabilities in management, technology, and risk consulting. By combining our public and private sector expertise, we help clients address their most complex challenges and navigate significant regulatory pressures focusing on transformational change, business resiliency, and technology-driven innovation. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and digital services, we create scalable, innovative solutions that help our clients outwit complexity and position them for future growth and success. The company has more than 13,000 professionals in over 50 locations globally. Guidehouse is a Veritas Capital portfolio company, led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets, and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies. For more information, please visit www.guidehouse.com.

