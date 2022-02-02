Guidewire Announces Promotion of Four PartnerConnect Consulting Partners

Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced four new PartnerConnect Consulting partner promotions. Deloitte has been promoted to PartnerConnect Consulting Global Premier partner and the following have been promoted to PartnerConnect Consulting Advantage partners: Hexaware Technologies, SBI Technology, and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). The PartnerConnect Consulting partner program includes three relationship tiers: Select, Advantage, and Global Premier. The tiers are designed to recognize partners based on achievements and contributions such as insurance industry expertise, the number of Guidewire certified employees, and the achievement of specializations.

Deloitte helps insurers in more than 30 countries transform processes and IT systems through its comprehensive expertise in business innovation. With decades of experience helping insurers modernize enterprise systems, Deloitte’s expertise delivering large-scale business applications and Guidewire specific tools accelerate automation and reduce costs and risk. Its experience with Guidewire's suite of applications for core systems transformation helps insurers realize the full potential of their systems.

Hexaware Technologies is a leading provider of IT and services whose next-generation and cloud offerings focus on three modernization strategies: Automate Everything, Cloudify Everything and Transform the Customer Experience. With operations in 33 countries and more than 20 years of insurance expertise, its solutions and accelerators help insurers to do rapid greenfield implementations of Guidewire InsuranceSuite and Guidewire digital products using Guidewire Cloud, increasing speed to market, mitigating execution risk, and lowering costs.

SBI Technology has been a leader for more than 20 years in consulting and solutions for insurers in Latin America, where its expertise as a regional expert in business intelligence and analytics for the insurance market encompasses methodologies that ensure rapid, successful implementations. SBI is the first Guidewire partner in the region and its Spanish-speaking consultants have deep knowledge in all phases of Guidewire implementations, including project management, coaching, and consulting.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is a global leader in technology-led, domain-focused processes and solutions empowering organizations to innovate, transform and create value for customers. With more than 50 years of experience in partnering with leading banks, financial services, and insurance clients worldwide, it provides insurers end-to-end implementation, maintenance, and upgrade capabilities across the Guidewire platform. With its domain expertise, engineering practices, Guidewire assets and accelerators, and Guidewire experts, TCS ensures on-time, high-quality implementations, while reducing the overall cost of ownership.

"We congratulate this latest class of Consulting partners on their well-deserved promotions within our PartnerConnect program,” said Lisa Walsh, group vice president, Global Consulting Alliances, Guidewire Software. "We are extremely pleased to recognize these partners’ established implementation experience across Guidewire’s suite of products and look forward to strengthening our relationship serving our mutual customers on their digital transformation journeys.”

About Guidewire PartnerConnect

Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting partners provide consulting services such as business transformation and strategy, implementation and related solution and delivery services. To date, Guidewire Consulting practices worldwide include 15,800 consultants who have been trained or are experienced in Guidewire products. Guidewire PartnerConnect is an invitation-only program.

For more information about Guidewire PartnerConnect please visit https://www.guidewire.com/partnerconnect.

About Guidewire

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. ?We combine digital, core, analytics, and AI to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 450 insurers, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on Twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220202005382/en/