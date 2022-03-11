Guidewire Announces Wipro as New Consulting Alliance Partner

Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced that Wipro (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting, and business process services company, has joined Guidewire PartnerConnect as a Consulting alliance member at the Select level for the Americas, EMEA and APAC regions.

As a strategic partner to clients across six continents, Wipro provides leadership in digital transformation and process improvement. The company’s proven P&C insurance expertise and delivery model, along with its deep knowledge of Guidewire’s suite of products, accelerate customers’ digital journeys. Wipro partners with insurers to co-innovate and tailor solutions, deploying Guidewire products, integrations, and cloud transformations with quality and cost efficiency.

Wipro has invested in a dedicated Guidewire center of excellence (COE) to help clients rapidly adopt transformation initiatives that deliver measurable business benefits. It brings deep insurance domain experience and digital expertise – including cloud and cognitive – coupled with a co-innovation approach to deliver value to clients implementing Guidewire products.

"Guidewire is a very strategic partner for Wipro, and we are excited to elevate our relationship to Consulting partner across North America, EMEA, and APAC,” said Harpreet Arora, Managing Partner and Global Head of BFSI Consulting, Wipro Limited. "We will continue investing in our global Guidewire center of excellence, maturing our partnership, and strengthening our ‘trusted partner’ status with clients.”

"We are pleased to welcome Wipro as a Select partner within our PartnerConnect program,” said Lisa Walsh, Group Vice President, Global Consulting Alliances, Guidewire Software. "Wipro’s team of Guidewire professionals is implementing powerful solutions and integrations that enhance business processes, and we look forward to building on our collaboration.”

About Wipro

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company. We harness the power of cognitive computing, hyper-automation, robotics, cloud, analytics and emerging technologies to help our clients adapt to the digital world and make them successful. A company recognized globally for its comprehensive portfolio of services, strong commitment to sustainability and good corporate citizenship, we have over 220,000 dedicated employees serving clients across six continents. Together, we discover ideas and connect the dots to build a better and a bold new future.

About Guidewire PartnerConnect

Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting partners provide consulting services such as business transformation and strategy, implementation and related solution and delivery services. To date, Guidewire Consulting practices worldwide include 16,800 consultants who have been trained or are experienced in Guidewire products. Guidewire PartnerConnect is an invitation-only program.

For more information about Guidewire PartnerConnect please visit https://www.guidewire.com/partnerconnect.

About Guidewire

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. ?We combine digital, core, analytics, and AI to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 450 insurers, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on Twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.

