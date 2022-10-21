Guidewire Appoints David Laker Chief Sales Officer

Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) is pleased to announce the appointment of David Laker as Chief Sales Officer (CSO). Mr. Laker is the former Senior Vice President (SVP), Financial Services and Banking for North America Cloud and Technology at Oracle. He will lead Guidewire’s global sales organizations, reporting to President and Chief Revenue Officer, John Mullen.

In his most recent role with Oracle, Mr. Laker helped customers identify value and drive collaborative strategies to best meet their business goals in moving to the cloud. Throughout his tenure at Oracle, he worked with strategic enterprise install-base customers on their technology platform strategies and data management solutions. Before joining Oracle in 2013, Mr. Laker was a Global SVP at Salesforce, where he was responsible for building out the company’s industry go-to-market strategy. He has also spent several years in a variety of leadership positions at SAP. Mr. Laker holds a BS degree from the University of Missouri.

"David is a key addition to our leadership team, and I’m delighted to welcome him to Guidewire. His experience and leadership will advance the scalability and impact of our sales efforts” said John Mullen, Guidewire President, and Chief Revenue Officer. "Our sales teams have been, and continue to be, critical to our customer relationships and to Guidewire’s success in the market. David’s experience, energy, and leadership will amplify this work. I look forward to working with him to further our mission to enable insurers to win aggressively with Guidewire Cloud.”

"I look forward to partnering with P&C insurers to identify the best possible solutions to their most pressing business challenges,” said David Laker, Guidewire Chief Sales Officer. "Guidewire provides the platform and expertise to take insurers and the industry to new levels of engagement, innovation, and growth. It’s an exciting time for the P&C Insurance industry as it moves its core business systems to the cloud and benefits from all the advantages this brings.”

