Guidewire Awards Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specializations

Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced that 14 specializations have been awarded to nine Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting partners.

The PartnerConnect Consulting partners achieving specializations in the fourth quarter of Guidewire’s fiscal year 2022 are:

Alchemy : Cloud Ready – EMEA

: Cloud Ready – EMEA CGI : BillingCenter; PolicyCenter; and InsuranceSuite – EMEA Global Delivery

: BillingCenter; PolicyCenter; and InsuranceSuite – EMEA Global Delivery Cognizant : Cloud – AMER Global Delivery

: Cloud – AMER Global Delivery NXT : BillingCenter – AMER

: BillingCenter – AMER PwC : Cloud – EMEA Global Delivery

: Cloud – EMEA Global Delivery Stratus : Cloud Ready – AMER

: Cloud Ready – AMER TCS : Digital – EMEA

: Digital – EMEA ValueMomentum : Testing Standards

: Testing Standards Zensar: DataHub; DataHub+; PolicyCenter; InsuranceSuite – AMER

"We extend our congratulations to the nine PartnerConnect Consulting partners who have achieved Guidewire specializations in our recently concluded fiscal fourth quarter,” said Lisa Walsh, group vice president, Global Consulting Alliances, Guidewire. "These partners have worked diligently and have attained success in helping our mutual customers accelerate innovation and we are pleased to recognize these efforts.”

Specializations are both regionally and globally based and require partners to demonstrate skills, knowledge, and competency in a specific Guidewire product or solution, as validated by Guidewire certification achievements. The attainment of specializations enables insurers to have more clarity and insight into which partners have proven capabilities in a specific region or product. In addition, partners with specializations can better promote their capabilities across Guidewire products and solutions. Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting partners have now achieved 151 specializations.

Guidewire Education offers multiple certification options for business analysts, quality analysts, and developers including Certified Associate and Certified Ace designations for cloud projects. These cloud certifications, which are required for partners to achieve Guidewire Cloud specializations, help customers identify cloud-ready talent.

Please find more information about specializations on the Guidewire website here.

