Guidewire Celebrates First Year of Bengaluru Office

Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) celebrated the one-year anniversary of its office in Bengaluru, India. The staff in the Bengaluru office exemplify Guidewire’s commitment to global innovative research and development and strive to redefine excellence in the insurance industry. Guidewire is providing its 128 employees with a state-of-the-art work environment, while also offering remote and flexible working practices and wellness benefits. The office expects to grow, is actively hiring across multiple product development teams, and is ideally situated to take advantage of access to top new engineering and IT graduates from the top Indian universities. Open positions can be found on the Guidewire Careers website.

"In a very short time, 'Team Bengaluru' had an impressive impact, with many new capabilities designed, built and delivered to production," said Guidewire Chief Product Development Officer Diego Devalle. "I look forward to seeing what the team will continue to accomplish working with the most advanced cloud stack."

Guidewire Vice President of Engineering for Cloud Infrastructure Anoop Gopalakrishnan commented, "Marking the remarkable first anniversary of our Bengaluru office, we take immense pride in showcasing the exceptional achievements of our Cloud Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) teams. With an unwavering dedication to secure supply chain, enhanced developer experience, and cutting-edge platform engineering, these teams have been instrumental in pushing the boundaries of innovation. By harnessing the power of the latest technologies from the open-source world and actively contributing to the community, they are forging a path towards revolutionizing the PaaS landscape and driving remarkable growth for Guidewire.”

"The Bengaluru team, led by Director of Engineering for Cloud Data Platform Raman Venkateswaran, is actively building a cloud-native, enterprise-grade data and analytics platform,” added Guidewire Vice President of Engineering for Cloud Data Platform Premjith Rayaroth. "The big data platform is built on the latest tech stack, processes petabyte-scale data, and provides a rich set of artificial intelligence and machine learning software-as-a-service applications. I am amazed and thrilled to see how this team built and delivered many platform capabilities to production in such a short period of time!”

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. ?We combine digital, core, analytics, and machine learning to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 500 insurers in 38 countries, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit http://www.guidewire.com/ and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

