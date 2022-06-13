|
13.06.2022 14:55:00
Guidewire Cloud to Power Policy Administration, Underwriting, and Billing Operations for WSIB
Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced that Ontario’s Workplace Safety and Insurance Board (WSIB), a leading workplace compensation board, has selected Guidewire Cloud to power the company’s underwriting, policy administration, and billing management operations, simplify its IT operations, adapt more quickly to changing market demands, and deliver more value to its customers. The WSIB is planning to simultaneously migrate its current self-managed installations of Guidewire PolicyCenter and Guidewire BillingCenter onto Guidewire Cloud.
"We’ve been a Guidewire customer since 2012 so we know that this mission-critical system is reliable, secure, and stable for us,” said Greg Morreale, Executive Director, Employers Technology Services, Information Technology Cluster, WSIB. "By moving to the cloud, we will be able to transfer responsibility of system maintenance to Guidewire so we can modernize and stay current with its technology and innovations to future-proof our organization.”
Guidewire Cloud will also help the WSIB with business continuity and risk mitigation so the company can focus its attention on delivering more value to its business and customers, such as self-service capabilities. In addition, the WSIB will be able to leverage Guidewire Cloud’s enhanced data and analytics capabilities, as well as its integration framework to easily connect with third-party, best-in-class insurtechs that are part of the Guidewire PartnerConnect ecosystem.
"We thank the WSIB for its continued trust in Guidewire and our platform and welcome the company to the Guidewire Cloud,” said John Mullen, President and Chief Revenue Officer, Guidewire. "We are pleased to work with WSIB across underwriting, risk selection and pricing, and core operations to provide the balance of relevant innovation and reliable operations. We are pleased to work alongside the team to help achieve the vision of making Ontario one of the healthiest and safest places to work.”
About Guidewire Software
Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. ?We combine digital, core, analytics, and AI to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 450 insurers, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.
As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.
For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on Twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.
NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220613005006/en/
