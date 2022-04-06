Guidewire Co-Founds IT-ISAC Critical SaaS Special Interest Group

Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced that the company is a co-founding member of the Critical SaaS Special Interest Group (CSaaS SIG), part of the IT-ISAC (Information Technology – Information Sharing and Analysis Center).

The Critical SaaS SIG will serve as a forum for CSaaS companies to collaborate on a collective defense strategy to improve the security and operational resiliency of their services and share intelligence information with the industry at large. It aims to increase the level of trust that customers can place in their organizations and the broader SaaS industry. Joining Guidewire are fellow founding members: MongoDB, Okta, Oracle SaaS, ServiceNow, Workday, and Zscaler.

"This is a fantastic opportunity for Critical SaaS vendors like Guidewire, to leverage and multiply their individual and already substantial investments in security to better protect their customers, many of whom are shared between participating companies,” said James Dolph, chief information security officer, Guidewire. "We are incredibly proud to be a founding member of this important group. Our participation will help us continue to advance security and operational resiliency for our insurance customers in a coordinated manner with other CSaaS vendors.”

Dolph continued, "We look forward to sharing what we are seeing from our unique vantage point as a platform provider to P&C insurers around the world and collaborating on how to address the security challenges of today and the future. We hope that the result is deeper levels of customer trust and greater resilience across the sector.”

"The IT-ISAC Special Interest Group provides smaller, trusted forums for members to address common security challenges. The Critical SaaS SIG will enable Critical SaaS providers to address common security challenges that are unique to them, while also providing access to the full suite of IT-ISAC member benefits,” said Scott Algeier, executive director, IT-ISAC.

Other SIGs include: the Elections Industry, Food and Agriculture, Insider Threat, Security Intelligence, and Physical Security.

To learn more about the CSaaS SIG please read the announcement issued by the IT-ISAC.

