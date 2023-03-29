Guidewire Earns Three Celent XCelent Awards and ‘Luminary’ Distinction for Policy Administration in North America

Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced that PolicyCenter has been selected as a winner of all three XCelent Awards in Celent’s 2023 Policy Administration Systems: P&C Insurance; North America Edition report.

PolicyCenter was distinguished as a top solution out of 19 policy administration systems that qualified based on inclusion criteria in the Advanced Technology, Breadth of Functionality, and Customer Base and Support categories. It was also named a "Luminary” in Celent’s Technical Capability Matrix, acknowledging its sophistication and breadth of technology and functionality compared to the other 41 systems profiled. Read the PolicyCenter report excerpt here.

"PolicyCenter continues to be a leading policy administration system,” said Donald Light, Director, North America Property/Casualty Insurance Practice, Celent and coauthor of the report. "It offers very good usability for business users, the business analyst-friendly Advanced Product Designer environment, and tools tuned for deployments in the Guidewire Cloud.”

InsuranceNow was also included and earned Functionality Standout honors in the Technical Capability Matrix. Light continued, "InsuranceNow is a good solution, primarily for smaller insurers who are looking for an all-in-one, full-suite offering with strong policy administration functionality.” It was also commended for its well-designed user interface and included analytics features.

"It is an honor to once again have the power of our products and strong customer successes recognized by Celent,” said Brian Desmond, Chief Marketing Officer, Guidewire. "Efficiency and innovation are key for P&C insurers to optimize loss ratios and ensure customer satisfaction. Technology is enabling rapid speed to market for new products and lines of business while analytics are enhancing accuracy in risk assessment and underwriting. We are thrilled to see our customers quickly grow and innovate with the help of our solutions, keeping pace in a demanding market.”

