Guidewire Hakuba Release Drives Profitability with New Autopilot Workflow Service* and Expanded Commercial Lines Offerings

Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announces Hakuba, its latest cloud release, which drives profitability for P&C insurers.** New capabilities include the Autopilot Workflow Service* to orchestrate process automation across the P&C insurance lifecycle and the Integration Data Manager, a convenient way to store and govern third-party data for use with InsuranceSuite. Commercial lines offerings are expanded with a new Rating App* for agile rate development, London Market underwriting improvements with detailed financials, and Cyence Model 6 to keep up with the constantly evolving cyber threat landscape.

For more details about these and all the other new capabilities Hakuba delivers, visit www.guidewire.com/hakuba and read the Hakuba overview blog.

*Indicates product feature is available for Early Access customers only.

**Hakuba release is generally available.

About Guidewire

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. We combine digital, core, analytics, and machine learning to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 500 insurers in 38 countries, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

