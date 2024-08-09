Guidewire India Launches Guidewire Gives Back "ElevatEd by Guidewire” Scholarship Program to Empower Female Students

Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced that Guidewire India, the company’s software development hub, has launched Guidewire Gives Back’s "ElevatEd by Guidewire” scholarship program in engineering exclusively for female college students from underprivileged backgrounds.

"ElevatEd by Guidewire” is a transformative opportunity for talented, disadvantaged female students, empowering and supporting them through higher education to achieve their professional aspirations of becoming qualified engineers, inspiring hope and a brighter future. The entry criteria for the program are purely based on the student's academic performance and family income. The selected recipients will receive financial support through scholarships until graduation. Most importantly, they will have access to valuable mentorship and networking opportunities.

"The ‘ElevatEd by Guidewire’ initiative holds a special significance for us at Guidewire, as we are deeply passionate about education and women's empowerment,” said Guidewire India Vice President of Engineering & Managing Director Mohammed Anzy S. "Through ‘ElevatEd by Guidewire,’ we hope to empower the next generation of women leaders from socioeconomically disadvantaged families by providing them mentorship, upskilling, internships, and career opportunities.”

The "ElevatEd by Guidewire” India scholarship program is implemented by the Foundation for Excellence, a trusted partner in awarding college scholarships to promising students in engineering, medical, B.Pharm, and law programs. The scholarship program application window for 2024-25 is open now and ends on October 31, 2024. For more details on the program and eligibility criteria, click here.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. We combine digital, core, analytics, and machine learning to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 540 insurers in 40 countries run on Guidewire, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world.

As partners to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,600+ successful projects supported by the industry's largest R&D team and partner ecosystem. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit https://www.guidewire.com/ and follow us on X (formerly known as Twitter) and LinkedIn.

About Guidewire Gives Back

Learn more about Guidewire’s commitment to community impact in the communities where we live and work in the Guidewire annual ESG report. For more information, please visit https://careers.guidewire.com/guidewire-gives-back.

About the Foundation for Excellence

The Foundation for Excellence (FFE) was founded to award college scholarships to students who, although financially constrained, showed great promise in engineering, medical, B.Pharm, and law programs, some of India's most expensive higher education programs. Apart from FFE’s alumni, who support future scholars like themselves, donations come from around the world from individual donors, corporations, and foundations. For more information, please visit https://ffe.org/.

