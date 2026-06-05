Guidewire Software Aktie
WKN DE: A1JS4X / ISIN: US40171V1008
|
05.06.2026 09:28:56
Guidewire Shares Down As Q3 Profit Drops On Foreign Currency Loss, Raises FY26 Outlook
(RTTNews) - Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (GWRE) were losing around 14 percent in the overnight trading after the company reported lower profit for the third quarter, mainly attributable to a foreign currency loss, compared to prior year's gains. However, adjusted net income increased with higher revenues. Further, the firm issued fourth- quarter outlook and raised fiscal 2026 forecast.
In the third quarter, net income for the period went down to $16.47 million from $46 million in the same quarter a year ago. Net income per share dropped to $0.19 from $0.54 in the prior year.
The significant decrease in the income reflected the foreign currency loss of $20.1 million, compared to the profit of $34.2 million in the previous year due to fluctuating foreign exchange rates.
Adjusted net income, on the other hand, rose to $69.65 million from $47.41 million last year. Adjusted net income per share went up to $0.82 from $0.55 in 2025.
Total revenue for the third quarter increased to $372.54 million from $293.51 million in the previous year.
Looking ahead for the fourth quarter, the company expects operating income between $36 million and $46 million, adjusted operating income between $86 million and $96 million, on total revenue of $396 million to $406 million.
Further, for fiscal 2026, the company now expects operating income to be in the range of $124 million and $134 million, higher than previous range of $100 million and $110 million.
Adjusted operating income is now projected to be between $314 million and $324 million, up from $293 million and $303 million expected earlier.
The company raised total revenue outlook to a range of $1.460 billion and $1.470 billion from previous range of $1.438 billion and $1.448 billion.
In the overnight trading on the NYSE, the shares were down 14 percent at $129.99, after closing Thursday's regular trading 2.48 percent lower.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Guidewire Software Inc
|
03.06.26
|Ausblick: Guidewire Software informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
04.03.26
|Ausblick: Guidewire Software verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Guidewire Software Inc
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Guidewire Software Inc
|110,90
|-21,18%