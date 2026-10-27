Guidewire Software Aktie

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WKN DE: A1JS4X / ISIN: US40171V1008

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27.10.2026 12:38:13

Guidewire To Acquire Hyperexponential For $1.7 Bln, Plus Up To $400 Mln In Additional Payments

(RTTNews) - Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE), a provider of software for property and casualty insurers, on Tuesday announced an agreement to acquire hyperexponential Ltd, an AI-powered underwriting and pricing software provider, for $1.7 billion in cash and up to $400 million in additional payments tied to revenue targets.

The acquisition is expected to close in the second quarter of fiscal 2027.

The company said it will fund the deal through $1 billion in new loans and existing cash.

The company expects the acquisition to contribute at least 650 basis points to Guidewire's fiscal year 2027 ARR growth on an inorganic basis and at least 150 basis points to durable organic ARR growth from fiscal year 2028.

The acquisition is expected to have no impact on Guidewire's previously issued first-quarter fiscal 2027 guidance.

The company plans to provide second-quarter guidance and update its full-year fiscal 2027 outlook on its next earnings call in December 2026.

On Monday, Guidewire Software closed trading 2.67% lesser at $183.96 on the New York Stock Exchange.

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Guidewire Software Inc 151,60 -7,79% Guidewire Software Inc

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