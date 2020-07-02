Guidewire Wins Two XCelent Awards for Policy Administration

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), the platform Property and Casualty (P&C) insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently, today announced that PolicyCenter has again been named the winner of two XCelent Awards in Celent’s Policy Administration Systems: North America Property Casualty Edition: 2020 XCelent Awards, Powered by Vendor Match1 report. PolicyCenter was recognized as the top solution out of 31 policy administration systems in the Advanced Technology and Customer Base categories. InsuranceNow was also included in the report. Read the PolicyCenter report excerpt here.

The XCelent Award for the best solution in the "Advanced Technology” category is based on several criteria, including the platform and codernity, user interface (UI), data and adaptability/extendibility, integration, scalability and cloud, and ease of change. The XCelent Award for the leading solution in the "Customer Base” category considered the number of North American customers in production with various systems for personal, commercial, or specialty lines of business, and new client momentum in the region.

"PolicyCenter continues to be one of the leading policy administration systems in the industry,” said Donald Light, Celent research director and coauthor of the report. "We recognized it for its upgraded UI; the effective additions of CustomerEngage and ProducerEngage digital applications for agents, prospects, and policyholders; and its introduction of the Advanced Product Designer component.”

Regarding InsuranceNow, Light said, "InsuranceNow provides well-designed, broad policy administration functionality for insurers writing low to mid-level complexity business and who want a fully integrated end-to-end suite. InsuranceNow is also a cloud-based option for small and midsized carriers.” Read the InsuranceNow report excerpt here.

"We are pleased that Celent, a well-respected analyst firm covering the P&C insurance market, continues to recognize the strength of our platform,” said Brian Desmond, chief marketing officer, Guidewire. "Our mission is be the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. Our responsibility is to continually innovate and improve our platform so that our customers are successful today and in the future. As we do this work, we are in a fortunate position to have 380 insurers in our community constantly giving us ideas that shape our platform and our roadmap.”

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. ?We combine digital, core, analytics, and AI to deliver our platform as a cloud service. As of the end of our fiscal year 2019, more than 380 insurers, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire. ?

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on Twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.

1 Policy Administration Systems: North America Property Casualty Edition: 2020 XCelent Awards, Powered by Vendor Match

