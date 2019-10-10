Guild Brands, LLC, Acquires Uno Alla Volta, a Leading Multichannel Retailer of Exclusive Artist-Made Products

MADISON, Wis., Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Guild Brands, LLC, the parent company of multichannel retailer Artful Home, announced today the closing of its acquisition of Uno Alla Volta. Uno Alla Volta is a leading, fast-growing multichannel retailer in the artist-made goods category, focused on an assortment of fine jewelry, home decor, and fashion accessories. Uno Alla Volta offers thousands of exclusive products handmade by artisans from around the world, sold only on https://www.unoallavolta.com/.

"We have an unwavering dedication to representing the work of artists, artisans, and makers and offering an alternative to the mass-produced to many consumer segments," said Lisa Bayne, CEO of Guild Brands and Artful Home. "We are thrilled to welcome Robin Bavin (president of Uno Alla Volta) and the entire Uno Alla Volta team to the Guild Brands portfolio. The team at Uno Alla Volta has created a meaningful business connecting global artisans with consumers seeking out handcrafted jewelry, home decor, and unique gifts."

"I have always believed that Uno Alla Volta and Artful Home belong together," said Terri Alpert, founder of Uno Alla Volta. "I am confident that Lisa and Robin will be great stewards of the brand. By paying homage to the creativity and uniqueness of the individual and the beauty of the connections amongst all of us, Uno Alla Volta has forged a unique and sustainable place in the marketplace."

Uno Alla Volta was represented by Lazard Middle Market (investment banking) and Holland & Knight (legal). Guild Brands was represented by Davis Malm (legal).

"We believe that the platform that Guild Brands has created to support successful brands that celebrate the artisan and handmade in a world of mass-produced products is highly differentiated in the broader e-commerce marketplace," said David Solomon, managing director at Lazard Middle Market.

About Guild Brands, LLC

Guild Brands, LLC, is a holding company comprised of two multichannel retail brands: Artful Home and Uno Alla Volta. Guild Brands plans to expand through acquisitions of other direct-to-consumer companies selling artisanal products. Guild Brands, LLC, is a portfolio company of Digital Fuel Capital.

About Artful Home

Artful Home's mission is to connect artists and designers with consumers seeking out alternatives to the mass-produced. Artful Home represents almost exclusively North American artists and designers, including two proprietary women's apparel brands sold only by Artful Home: Lisa Bayne, designed by Artful Home CEO Lisa Bayne, and Spirithouse, designed by founder Katrin Noon.

