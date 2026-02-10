Guinness Anchor Bhd Aktie

Guinness Anchor Bhd für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 877753 / ISIN: MYL3255OO006

10.02.2026 05:00:12

Guinness Malaysia reimagines Premier League matchdays with a football-themed stay built for watching matches after midnight


EQS Newswire / 10/02/2026 / 05:00 CET/CEST

Football Matchday Isn't Always in a Stadium - In Malaysia, It's at the Guinness Clubhouse

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 February 2026 - In Malaysia, football fans are experiencing matchday a little differently this Premier League season. With kick-offs often taking place after midnight – sometimes as late as 1am or 3am – following a match has become a late-night commitment rather than a quick night out.

730913-2-Guinness-Malaysia-the-o.jpeg
Guinness Malaysia, the official beer of the Premier League, has opened its doors to Guinness Clubhouse, a first-of-its-kind football-themed stay in Kuala Lumpur

Introduced by Guinness, the official beer of the Premier League, Guinness Clubhouse is a football-themed experience created earlier this season to bring fans together around the rituals of matchday, not in a stadium or a pub, but in a shared, home-style setting designed for watching the game together when most places have closed.

Set to run through February 2026, Guinness Clubhouse reflects a broader shift in how football is experienced globally, particularly in countries where fans follow the game across time zones. Since its launch in November 2025, every weekend match night has been fully booked until February, highlighting strong demand for shared matchday experiences built around atmosphere, connection, and togetherness.

Inside Guinness Clubhouse
Set across three immersive storeys, Guinness Clubhouse brings together the worlds of football and Guinness under one roof. From hardcore fans and those cheering on their favourite teams, to friends simply looking for a good night in, every corner is designed to feel like a match night worth staying in for, with football-themed activities, bold Guinness touches, and plenty of moments built to be shared.

Guests who book a night at Guinness Clubhouse can look forward to:
  • Catch LIVE Premier League matches on a giant projector with surround sound recreating the atmosphere of a football stadium right in the living room. Perfect for those who live for the game.
  • Share a bite or two from the fully stocked kitchen and pantry, featuring Guinness-infused snacks and match-night essentials, made for the ones who come for the snacks.
  • Settle old scores upstairs in the Play Zone with foosball, table football, and the pool table, ideal for the friendly rivals in every group.
  • End the night in comfort in Guinness and football-branded bedrooms that can house up to 20 guests, complete with a starter pack featuring Guinness Draught in a Can for those who want to stay on after the final whistle.
Redefining Matchday Culture
"Match nights are more than just about the beautiful game, they're about the people, the banter, and a pint of Guinness that bring every kind of fan together," said Joyce Lim, Marketing Manager at Guinness Malaysia. "We created Guinness Clubhouse as a space for different kinds of fans to come together, whether they're here for the football, the food, or just the company, all over a shared love for Guinness, making every match night a Lovely Day for a Guinness."

More than a place to stay, Guinness Clubhouse reflects how matchday culture is evolving, particularly in football-fan cities where fans are finding new ways to come together around the game. Through immersive, communal spaces centred on live football, the experience demonstrates how shared rituals continue to shape the matchday experience.

For more information on Guinness Clubhouse, visit https://clubhouse.guinnessmsia.com/.

*Items associated with Guinness Clubhouse are subject to availability; first come, first served basis, terms and conditions, and house rules as set by the organiser, sponsor, house manager, and property owner. Guinness and all related promotions and activities are strictly for non-Muslims aged 21 and above only. Guinness Malaysia advocates responsible consumption and urges consumers not to drink and drive.
Hashtag: #guinnessclubhouse #GuinnessMY #ALovelyDayForGuinness

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Heineken Malaysia Berhad

HEINEKEN Malaysia is one of the leading brewers in the country with its portfolio of iconic international brands.

The Company brews, markets and distributes:

  • The World's No. 1 international premium beer Heineken®
  • The World-acclaimed iconic Asian beer Tiger Beer
  • The World's No. 1 stout Guinness
  • The premium wheat beer born in the Alps Edelweiss
  • And many more. Visit www.heinekenmalaysia.com for a full overview of our portfolio

HEINEKEN Malaysia advocates responsible consumption through its Enjoy Responsibly and When Your Drive, Never Drink campaigns. HEINEKEN Malaysia's corporate responsibility initiatives are carried out by its corporate responsibility arm, SPARK Foundation, focusing on environment and community partnerships.

Listed on the Bursa Malaysia Main Market, the principal shareholder of HEINEKEN Malaysia is GAPL Pte Ltd headquartered in Singapore. GAPL Pte Ltd is 100% owned by Heineken N.V. For more information, please visit: www.heinekenmalaysia.com.
225647
News Source: Heineken Malaysia

10/02/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media archive at www.todayir.com
View original content: EQS News

