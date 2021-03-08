Gulbrandsen announces global price increase for Aluminum Alkyls

ORANGEBURG, S.C., March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gulbrandsen Chemicals announces today that prices for all Aluminum Alkyls and solvent blends of Aluminum Alkyls will be increased by 20%. This price increase will be implemented immediately, or as contracts allow. Customers will be contacted individually regarding the specifics of the price increase as it applies to their products or regions.

This adjustment is necessary to address the growing need for continued investment in reliable global supply, improvements in plant and product safety and to address higher costs related to raw materials, labor, regulatory compliance as well as energy and logistics expenses.

Gulbrandsen Chemicals is a global manufacturer of specialty chemicals and catalysts with facilities located in North America, Asia, and Europe.

For more information about Gulbrandsen Chemicals, visit www.gulbrandsen.com .

SOURCE Gulbrandsen