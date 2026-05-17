Shipping Corporation of India Land and Assets Aktie
ISIN: INE0PB301013
|
17.05.2026 06:00:12
Gulf freight rates jump as shipping companies turn to trucks to move cargo
Businesses face thousands of dollars in extra costs, with lorries only able to carry a fraction of the goodsWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Financial Times Global Economy
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!