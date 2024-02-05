Gulf Keystone Petroleum CFO Ian Weatherdon To Retire; Names Gabriel Papineau-Legris CFO

(RTTNews) - Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (GKP.L), an independent operator and producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, said that Ian Weatherdon, after 35 years of international career, has decided to retire as Chief Financial Officer and a Director. He will not be standing for re-election at the company's upcoming Annual General Meeting in June 2024.

Gabriel Papineau-Legris, GKP's Chief Commercial Officer, will be appointed as Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director after the AGM in conjunction with Ian stepping down, the company said.

The company noted that Gabriel joined GKP in 2016 with strong private equity and investment banking credentials. Gabriel's contribution over the last 7 years since the company's restructuring has been pivotal and makes him the natural successor to Ian as CFO.

The company said Kimberley Wood, who is currently the Senior independent Director, will be resigning from the Board. She will step down on the earlier of a replacement being appointed or the date of the 2024 AGM. Kimberley has recently accepted an executive appointment and is therefore required to reduce her Board commitments in order to meet the corporate governance guidance. A process has commenced to find her successor and an announcement will be made in due course.