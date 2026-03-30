Real Estate Aktie
WKN DE: A0ES5S / ISIN: AU000000RNC6
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31.03.2026 00:19:05
Gulf Prtroleum Chief Lawyer's Holdings Have Shrunk 91% — Now He's Helping Run the Company
Patrick K. Craine, CLAO and Corporate Secretary of Gulfport Energy Corporation (NYSE:GPOR), disclosed the sale of 2,000 shares of common stock in open-market transactions on March 5, 2026, for a total value of approximately $418,000, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($209.09); post-transaction value based on March 5, 2026 market close ($209.09).* 1-year performance is calculated using March 27 th, 2026 as the reference date.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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