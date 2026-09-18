Gulfport Energy VP Willrath Sells 325 Shares for $59,400

Matthew Willrath, VP & CAO of Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR), sold 325 shares of common stock on Sept. 2, 2026, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($182.69); post-transaction value based on Sept. 2, 2026, market close ($180.45).

Gulfport Energy is a mid-cap independent E&P operator with a market capitalization of $2.8 billion and TTM revenues of $1.3 billion, demonstrating strong operational profitability with net income of $487.1 million. The company's strategic positioning along the prolific Louisiana Gulf Coast provides access to established infrastructure and proven reserves, enabling efficient extraction and commercialization of hydrocarbons. With 245 employees and a lean operational structure, Gulfport maintains a focused business model concentrated on high-return upstream production assets in a core geographic region.

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